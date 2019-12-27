A brilliant collection of neon designs to illuminate your creativity

The sights, the sounds! The glitz, the glamor! It’s easy to see why neon signage is such an eye-catching medium for visual design—it’s expressive, it’s larger than life, it’s got an inherent vibrancy. There’s often additional charm or humor imbued into designs destined for the format as well.

If you’re waiting for a lightning bolt of inspiration to hit, look no further—these neon-inspired designs might just spark your next best idea. Take a look at how Dribbble community members have not only made actual neon signage, but also utilized its impactful visual language to make memorable pieces of work.

Row 1: Karli Ingersoll, Keith Davis Young, Vincent Conti. Row 2: Drew Lakin for Guerilla Suit, Ryan Putnam, Danielle Bonnet. Row 3: Eder A Enciso, Sidney Howard, Ryan Wattaul.

Row 1: Jonathan Ball, Jake Dugard, Eric Friedensohn for WeWork. Row 2: Nick Slater for Asana, Jeanette Pidi, Lauren Dickens. Row 3: 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔢𝔩 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔴𝔫 for Mailchimp, Jonathan Schubert, Chris Rogge for Favor Delivery.

Row 1: Bartosz Włodarczyk, Diana Traykov, Viet Huynh for Slack. Row 2: Laura Dillema, Amy Liu, Lightwell. Row 3: Mauro Gatti, danjazzia, Patty Johnson.

Row 1: Nick Brito, Daniel Crane, Alexandru Antonie. Row 2: Tad Kimball, Mainstay Graphic Design, NingZk V. for rawpixel. Row 3: Eric Friedensohn for WeWork, Petrick, Danielle Bonnet.

Row 1: Nhi Nguyen for Tilted Chair, Kyle Letendre, Tsuriel ☰. Row 2: Bifurk, Jon Contino, Stephanie Liang. Row 3: Sidney Howard, Shannon Lamb, Elsa Jenna.

Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.