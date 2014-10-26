Shannon Lamb

Corgis in Space

Shannon Lamb
Shannon Lamb
  • Save
Corgis in Space corgi outer space astronaut neon sign glow
Download color palette

Working on a corgis in space themed pattern, but decided to take a detour and give this one a hint of neon.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Shannon Lamb
Shannon Lamb

More by Shannon Lamb

View profile
    • Like