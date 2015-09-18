Vlad Shagov
Ableton Live Concept

Ableton Live Concept ux ui layout interface flat design flat dark music software live ableton
And this one is the last for today :)
Sorry for not perfect quality in @2x size. That's all I have.

Real pixels & full view soon.

Here is the "bricks" view https://dribbble.com/shots/2252064-Ableton-Live-Concept
Here is the menu view https://dribbble.com/shots/2252236-Ableton-Live-Concept

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
