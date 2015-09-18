Vlad Shagov
Ableton Live Concept

Ableton Live Concept music software ui design flat design layout dark flat live ableton interface ux ui
I know that Ableton Live's interface is already simple and flat.
But I was trying to make it look even more clean.
Here is focus on menu. And here is more "bricks" view https://dribbble.com/shots/2252064-Ableton-Live-Concept

Full interface view soon :)

Posted on Sep 18, 2015
