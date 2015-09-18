I'm a huge fan of Ableton products. A couple of months ago I had a bit of inspiration and I tried to make my version of the Live's interface.

Update.

Here is the links to another views of this interface on dribbble:

https://dribbble.com/shots/2252236-Ableton-Live-Concept

https://dribbble.com/shots/2252245-Ableton-Live-Concept

Real pixels & full view soon.