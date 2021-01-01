Hire UX designers in Florida Us

  • Logan Liffick

    Logan Liffick

    Tampa, FL

    Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
    splt.js onepage webdesign clean minimal documentation neumorphic library npm javascript ui web design web
    Icon Collection branding ui web iconography vector design clean flat minimal illustration icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Neil Barrow

    Neil Barrow

    Florida, U.S

    NFT Gallery product design product ui ux modern minimal nfty nfty nft marketplace marketplace gallery nfts token blockchain crypto nft
    IMRSV - Virtual & Augmented Reality Studio web design branding product 3d studio homepage mr vr augmented reality mixed reality ar virtual reality landing page website uidesign
    Not Your Average Bubble Tea - App ui product product design design ecommerce app boba tea boba drinks food honey mango milk milk tea coffee tea bubble tea
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Thomas Palumbo

    Thomas Palumbo

    Tampa, FL

    Moon Child App moon phases moon mobile app design ux app ios ui
    Zazn Quote Screen mobile ux app ios ui quote design meditation zazn
    Greeni Moodboard branding brand identity moodboard green plant brand design brand ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alicia Schrader

    Alicia Schrader

    Dunedin, Florida

    Gens 176 Bar & Grille | Menu Design food menu restaurant typography cleveland ohio ohio cleveland grunge texture blue orange grunge vintage vintage menu bar and grille menu design bar and grille restaurant menu design restaurant menu bar menu design menu design menu
    Gens 176 Bar & Grille | Logo Design orange logo orange local bar bar and grille logo bar logo bar bar and grille cancer symbol cancer awareness cancer brand identity cleveland ohio ohio cleveland vintage logo design branding brandidentity logodesign logo
    Wertz's Works of Wood Business Cards orange brandidentity brandidentitydesign logodesign logo woodworkingbranding businesscard craftsman woodwork woodworkinglogo wooddesign woodtexture wood woodworkerbusiness woodworkerbranding woodshop woodworker woodworking
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex

    Alex

    Florida, USA

    Tonka Construction During Halloween vector imagination exploration halloween motion graphics social media design socialmedia design branding
    'Clicking' Imagination With Design imagination travel exploration social media design socialmedia design branding
    Throwbacks Heading To The Future retro social media design socialmedia design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Kyle Chaplin

    Kyle Chaplin

    Tampa, Fl

    Church CRM church branding simple clean dashboard design ux ui
    Sales Web Components chart type data vector widget simple clean dashboard design ux ui
    Workout App fitness health trainer helper weights warmup lift data widget clean dashboard design ux ui mobile workout
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Patrick Tuoti

    Patrick Tuoti

    Tampa, Florida

    Pig Cleaver mascot identity shirt tee branding character pig barbecue graphic apparel design illustration
    Builder Melt identity shirt tee typography branding type graphic design apparel illustration
    Builder Grill grilling grill barbecue identity shirt tee branding skull type graphic design apparel illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Erica Thacker

    Erica Thacker

    Ocala, FL

    Financial Mobile home screen home page finance ui design app
    Financial app ux app illustration landing page finance design ui
    Financial App ui landing page finance
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kiesha Mundin

    Kiesha Mundin

    Florida, United States

    Music Website Store ecommerce vinyl music ui music website builder design website concept website design ux design ui ui design
    Skateboard App ecommerce skateboards skateboard app skateboard figma mobile ui application design app ui ux design ui design
    Parking Lot App map car parking parking app parking mobile ui application design app ux design ui ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ezekiel Torres

    Ezekiel Torres

    Tampa, FL

    Zelda Guide | Thirty Day Logo Challenge logo logo challenge graphic design thirty day logo challenge brand branding wordmark
    Freight First | Thirty Day Logo Challenge thirtydaylogochallenge brand design graphic design branding logo
    TripleWP | Thirty Day Logo Challenge logocore thirtydaylogochallenge typography design graphic design brand branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Meredith Meller

    Meredith Meller

    Tampa, FL

    Massage Envy App Concept agile ios app ios app design mobile app ux figma product design tampa scheduling app health app
    Optimizer App prototype figma tampa branding logo productdesign medical app mobile app design ux design uxdesign uxui
    Water Street Tampa Redesign tampa tourism mobile ui productdesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

