Hire UI & visual designers in Bandung Id

Viewing 11 out of 390 UI & visual designers in Bandung Id available for hire

  • Ilham Maulana

    Ilham Maulana

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Sonata - Music Events Landing Page music art events concert music event ux branding color web design website web uiux uidesign design ui
    Egypt - Travel Landing Page interface clean sand typography layout travel agency vacation branding web ui design landing page illustration uiux uidesign design ui travel dessert egypt
    MereBagong - Delivery Landing page web typography vector delivery app landing page color illustration uiux uidesign ui design delivery
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jajang Irawan

    Jajang Irawan

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Dashboard - Analytics - purple user uidesigner indonesiandesigner subscription graphic pageviews members total visitor traffic webapp audience data statistics analytic clean sketch ui dashboard
    Home device control app - Dark version - darkui wifi control sound volume indonesiandesigner temperature energy cyberpunk dark controlapp homedevice home device ui clean sketch mobile app
    "Rorompok" Mobile app prototype - UI KIT - clean uikit house home rent sketch mobileapp prototype
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hendra Gunawan

    Hendra Gunawan

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Hero Banner Stakekeeping polkadot crypto investment crypto mining ethereum bitcoins crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto illustrations ui design landing page banner design banner
    Football Banner | Explorations concept design wireframe subscriptions email silhouette people subscribe hero image banner football uiux ux design ui design
    Law Firm Landing Page (Iteration-2) isometric illustration illustraion hero image hero banner website builder ui design uiux interface design landing page design landing page website design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

    Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Task Management Dashboard design logo line chart list manage calendar schedule chart interface management task website dashboard ux clean web ui
    Diajar - Online Course Landing Page ui web search member testimonials testimonial clean subscribe footer header pricing topics language list website landingpage courses online course
    Meditation Music App #Exploration gradient glass clean to do list routines list song playlist music calm peace meditation relax iphone ios
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dicky Indrayan

    Dicky Indrayan

    Bandung

    Callour Branding Identity callers elements card fresh clean figma branding agency branding concept ux ui mockup logodesign yellow blue vector identity identity branding logo branding brand
    Callour Team Logo Branding design unique yellow blue icon debut team motion gif animation vector branding after effect logo
    Car Wash and Protection App || Part 2 mobile product design design unique appstore visual design b2c uiux mockup fresh clean iphone ios automotive figma carwash app design app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

    Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Healthy Landing Page clean website web landing page flat simple ux ui
    Service Marketplace App android marketplace service app flat ios app ux ui
    Trading Web Landing Page website uiux ui landing page ui home landing page web flat ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Delip Nugraha

    Delip Nugraha

    Cimahi, Indonesia

    Billqo - Modern Serif Typeface luxury modern clean elegant showcase fonts font
    Billqo - Modern Serif Typeface serif clean classic elegant ui fonts font
    Slider Discount Page Delipensil clean inspiration illustration ux ui promo free discount homepage slider website
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Galvanis Kelvin Alpharezzy

    Galvanis Kelvin Alpharezzy

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Instagram Post Management ui ux management instagram post instagram simple design design ui design clean design ui minimalist app white mobile design mobile ui
    Tech Ecommerce App gadget technology eccomerce tech simple design design ui design clean design ui minimalist app white mobile design mobile ui
    Catlovers App 😸 dailyui animal catlovers cats uiux uidesign design illustration ui design clean design ui minimalist white app mobile design mobile ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Guntur Saladin

    Guntur Saladin

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Waiting Bus friend waiting bus yellow astronaut mascot monster cute playful illustrator character illustration
    Uploading Documents business health person people ui document upload uploading illustrator vector character illustration
    Witch Starter Pack blue pink color witcher witchcraft staff magic potion item witch fantasy playful illustrator character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rudy Muhardika

    Rudy Muhardika

    Bandung

    Multi-talented octopus flat illustration custom brushes flatdesign creature coffee freelance artmash procreate illustration octopus
    Ayudisha - A script signature font script font handwriting typeface calligraphy signature font signature font family font design font
    Mimitee - A handmade typeface handwritten typeface font bundle font design handmade handwritten font font handwriting
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bayu Wiranagara

    Bayu Wiranagara

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Journalist Platform icon mobile ui design ux design branding typography clean social media social network mobile app uidesign uxdesign
    Landing Page for Baby Shop Ecommerce clothing ui ux uxui uidesign uxdesign website webdesign ecommerce
    Food Barcode Scanner icons clean ui healthy food ios app app barcode scanner
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

