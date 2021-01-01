Hire product designers in Portland, OR

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Matt Pamer

    Matt Pamer

    Portland, OR

    Workflow design illustration pattern type collage texture geometry layout
    Inspiration Poster geometry design illustration type collage layout
    Digital Security geometry design illustration collage texture layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bunin Dmitriy

    Bunin Dmitriy

    Internet

    How to Make Better Headings copy headline text logo graphic design illustration blog branding design symbols freebie design system typography headings interface figma sketch ux ui
    Super Basic Icons — Weather Set ⛅ freebie symbols illustration storm rain sun cloud branding logo graphic design icons weather components design system interface figma sketch ux ui
    Super Basic Icons — Navigation Set 🪜 super illustration design symbols vector outline basic branding logo graphic design design system interface dots menu navigation sketch figma icons ux ui
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Jonathan Simcoe

    Jonathan Simcoe

    Portland, OR

    Things Icon for macOS Big Sur figma design macos big sur big sur big sur icon macos icon design icon
    Avo Design Exploration grain noise logo branding figma product design marketing systems brand design brand illustration artwork
    Firefox Icon for macOS Big Sur macos mac iconography icons icon brand firefox
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Marcelo Silva

    Marcelo Silva

    Portland, OR

    Grow Credit Icons brand style iconography colors colorful minimal clean app design ios web design interface website app ui modern illustration iconset icons
    Grow Credit App Store Screenshots interface modern ux ui gradient colorful credit card card creative clean marketing subscriptions ios app ios appstore app screens credit score
    Grow Credit Website web websites creditcard creative modern subscriptions fintech financial credit score grid grid layout layout landingpage app website app minimal clean webdesign website design website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Burch

    Alex Burch

    Portland, OR

    Magical Moth Week Day 4 -- Death's Head Stout skull deaths head moths icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 3 -- Dreamland Cherry Cider trippy hands moths beer label ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 2 -- Lunatic Lager moths beer label icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lauren Jacobs

    Lauren Jacobs

    Portland, OR

    Protect Grandma's Voting Rights! voting rights hand lettering type into action go vote illustrator procreate granny grandma gif illustration vote
    Immigrants are essential 2021 usa humans portrait essential immigrants hand lettering woman texture colorful illustration
    ~Vaccine from heaven~ portland texture illustration procreate 2021 help syringe health healthcare vaccinated coronavirus covid19 vaccine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Johnny Bertram

    Johnny Bertram

    Portland Oregon

    Same Ship Different Bay illustration ocean badge texture seaman boat fisherman sailor ship shirt cotton bureau cottonbureau
    Territory Run Co. Shirt and Patch badge design apparel branding oregon patch running sun trail run texture badge
    Cloud Cap badge design badge logo badges branding adventure mountains mt. hood mthood running custom cabin tree badge patch illustration texture run oregon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jordan Wilson

    Jordan Wilson

    Portland, OR

    BLOCKFORT | Condensed Font vintage font logo design logotype logo fonts dungeons dragons dungeon vintage retro texture snake skull fantasy dnd castle typography type lettering font design font
    Los Angeles, California west coast vintage vintage illustration clouds bird palm tree wave sunset design ocean beach los angeles california illustration
    Billings, Montana vintage bull skull horns lockup typography design flowers skull bull mountain montana illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jake Givens

    Jake Givens

    Portland, OR

    Daniel – Series Illustration Set nebuchadnezzar handwriting throne furnace branding illustration lion brush church jesus ministry sermon series babel babylon stone gold daniel bible christian faith
    You Were Made For These Times faith christian bible daniel gold stone babylon sermonseries ministry jesus church brush lionmane lionhead lion illo illustration customtype branding seriesbranding
    'XO' Young Adults Sermon Series youngadults ministry jesus gospel friends dating relationship heart hearts illustration church branding churchbranding church sermonseries sermon
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Josh Holloran

    Josh Holloran

    Portland, OR

    iOS Components palette card tiles slider time picker rating tip alert button control component library design system components
    Spacy Empty States grayscale ufo satellite telescope area 51 galaxy stars iphone ios 404 empty illustration
    Hourly Workspace Booking ios iphone workspace booking filters tiles cards coworking
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jack Moran

    Jack Moran

    Portland

    Fade the Noise podcast logotype brandidentity branddesign branding logodesign identity sports logo
    Bill abstract collage trailblazers blazers oregon portland sports nba basketball
    NEP negativespace logotype branding brand identity logodesign logo pnw oregon portland
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

