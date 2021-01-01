Hire illustrators in Montréal, QC
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 161 illustrators in Montréal, QC available for hire
-
Andres Gonzalez
Montreal
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Ali Zafar Iqbal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Alexis Doreau 🤘
Montréal, Canada
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Todd Lauzon
Montreal
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
-
Eddy Tritten
Montreal, Quebec
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Aycan Elijah
Montreal, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Mathieu Serrano
Montreal
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Tuan Dat Do
Montreal, Quebec
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Kyle Makischuk 💿
Toronto | Montreal
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
benjamin saravia
montreal
- Product Design
-
Álvaro Melgosa
Montreal
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.