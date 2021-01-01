Hire illustrators in Montréal, QC

  • Andres Gonzalez

    Andres Gonzalez

    Montreal

    ᄃYBΣЯƬЯЦᄃK 🔴🚀 editorial electric car cyber truck graphic design project x dribbble invite sale prints ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration mars truck elon musk elon tesla cybertruck
    Spring is here! 🌱 spring season season springtime gardener greenhouse garden gardening roses flowers spring character design modern icon ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    Copies copies 📄 copy copies office printing press printer paper photocopy printing services printing design printing character design modern ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Archived chronicles brutalisim publishing sharing streamapp naturalux touch app tablet gaming twitch live streaming streaming design animation adobe xd motion design minimal ui ux
    Revelations brutalism engine scifi enviroment rendering c4d interactiondesign portfolio components ux motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    Rooted Formalities engine dashboard onboarding splash screen minimalisim minimalistic minimal colorful render blender c4d figma adobe xd branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexis Doreau 🤘

    Alexis Doreau 🤘

    Montréal, Canada

    Lottie animation for hero section - Day & Night landscape ✨ day lake night landscape lottie webdesign web ui motion illustration animation
    Double-click to add to favorites ❤️ ui illustration motion uianimation love favorite like lottie mobile animation
    Color Cube - 3D Loading (Lottie) page loading blender cube lottie 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Todd Lauzon

    Todd Lauzon

    Montreal

    Hanging out! night stars moon tree halloween bat design kidlitillustration adobe illustrator kidlit kidlitartist kidlitart illustration vector
    Mammoth Stroll snow winter northpole igloo mammoth eskimo flatdesign kidlitillustration adobe illustrator kidlit kidlitartist kidlitart illustration vector
    Metamorpho comics metamorpho dc design kidlitillustration adobe illustrator kidlitartist kidlit kidlitart illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Eddy Tritten

    Eddy Tritten

    Montreal, Quebec

    Alura - My cat france postal stamp lettering flat geometry dribbble warmup weekly pyrenees vector design typography letter illustration eddy cute animal pet cat
    Logo Up & Coming competition performance coming sky fly feather coaching personality fitness athlete management fire eagle bird esports sport branding mark logo eddy
    Logo Mama Drafts concepts middleeast letter monograms monogram kids parenting parent social mom mama eye mothers eddy branding mark logo brainstorming exploration drafts
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aycan Elijah

    Aycan Elijah

    Montreal, Canada

    Add to Collection - Moodboards moodboard add collection app ui design ui
    Norban Web Client find homes real estate web app ui design
    Norban Web Client find homes real estate web app ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mathieu Serrano

    Mathieu Serrano

    Montreal

    Life House iOS app lifehouse hotel iphone branding ios app design ux ui
    Sunset Beach sunset red paint brush design illustration art procreate palette summer beach illustrator illustration
    Sunday Evening smoke wine vector gif animation design illustrator illustration motion design motion
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tuan Dat Do

    Tuan Dat Do

    Montreal, Quebec

    Plexio - Property management landing page design housing apartment webpage website branding landing page house home property real estate ux uiux ui
    Hype Pumpkin tshirt design procreate teespring redbubble season autumn fall tshirt graphic design illustration flannel halloween pumpkin
    Market Research Animation loading frame by frame motion design procreate minimal illustration drawing 2d animation 2d animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kyle Makischuk 💿

    Kyle Makischuk 💿

    Toronto | Montreal

    Dose — Design System & Exploration form art direction ux system design system product web web app web design type ui uiux design
    Contract Page — Exploration brutalist design brutalism brutalist web design web figma type ux uiux ui product design product design
    Digital Incubator — Mobile Exploration color type art direction cards ui cards card dashboard concept gradient grid productdesign ui ux uiux ui product design figma product
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • benjamin saravia

    benjamin saravia

    montreal

    Boostmi App design system design ux design branding ux ui
    Bookmark / Insert bookmark print
    Beer Kombucha can designs branding design packaging
    • Product Design
  • Álvaro Melgosa

    Álvaro Melgosa

    Montreal

    Happy New year! happy new year kinetictype kinetictypography digital design lettering motiongraphics typography artdirection graphicdesign alvaromelgosa
    Bye 2020! gothicscript script fuck2020 digital design motiongraphics lettering typography artdirection graphicdesign alvaromelgosa
    Happy Holidays! lettering branding 36daysoftype digital design motiongraphics typography artdirection graphicdesign alvaromelgosa
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design

