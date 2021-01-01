Hire creative directors in Denver, CO

  • Brian Edward Miller

    Brian Edward Miller

    Broomfield, CO

    Land Rover: Countryside Adventure advertising adventure automobile automotive outdoors illustration vintage retro orlin culture shop ocs
    Land Rover: Forest Adventure adventure cars automotive land rover campaign advertising outdoors illustration vintage retro orlin culture shop
    Land Rover: Mountain Adventure digital art exploration adventure cars automotive advertising mountains illustration vintage orlin culture shop
    • Illustration
  • Kris Puckett

    Kris Puckett

    Denver

    Type - An Enneagram App enneagram ios product design ux illustration app
    Type - The Enneagram App enneagram ios product design ui app
    Apple Keys ux app ui gradient
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Jose Barrientos

    Jose Barrientos

    Westminster, Co

    Dreaming of Summer summer vibes digital illustration procreate illustration procreate procreate app illustration
    Dreaming of Summer Detail 3 bird illustration tee graphic diseño gráfico summer vibes design digital illustration procreate illustration typography procreate app illustration
    Dreaming of Summer Detail 2 diseño gráfico bird illustration summer vibes tee design digital illustration procreate illustration procreate typography procreate app illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Peter Deltondo

    Peter Deltondo

    Denver, CO

    Join the Unfold team! responsive ux unfold user interface interface product web website web design ui hiring
    Hatch Homepage landing homepage user interface responsive interface product website web web design ui
    The Design Hour Episode 1 with Eddie Lobanovskiy logo design brand design typography print mobile product design design logo branding illustration web design podcast youtube interview eddie lobanovskiy
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Travis Bartlett

    Travis Bartlett

    Denver, CO

    Google Circle Stickers design vector colorado typography denver branding
    Bobby Brown The Ways Title bartlett creative hire me freelance identity design vector colorado typography denver branding
    #3 Superclean: Design For Good Face Mask Challenge clean red mask coronavirus covid design vector colorado typography denver branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Drew Barrett

    Drew Barrett

    Denver, CO

    Moped Illustration technical drawing diagram line drawing drawing motorcycle scooter beer brewery brewing colorado vintage line work procreate blueprint linework illustration moped
    Never Again streaks marker streaky texture fight the power fuck white supremacy black lives matter state violence police violence acab civil rights human rights blm blacklivesmatter lettering
    For Want Of A Nail Illustration vintage vector illustration horseshoe nail lettering hand lettering handlettering monoline etching engraving line drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Coleman Tharp

    Coleman Tharp

    Denver, CO

    District identity digital homepage website web video landing page real estate ux ui ui ux
    Screens
    Home Management ai design devices iot ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Tim Moore

    Tim Moore

    Lone Tree, Colorado

    MGM App - Button Icons button icons iconography app
    MGM App Heroes gradient illustration hero image app las vegas
    Luxor gradient illustration las vegas
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dylan Connor Roop

    Dylan Connor Roop

    Denver, CO

    Acid Wash Textures colour scan psychedelic acid wash design texture
    Holiday Design Pack! vector handdrawn design type color texture christmas card illiustrator store kit illustration christmas
    Monster Mash skull color illustration texture
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jevons Design Co.

    Jevons Design Co.

    Denver, CO

    The OBC Wine Project package design packaging wine label wine
    Balderdash It Takes A Village wine bottle wine label winery wine packaging illustration
    Balderdash Wine packaging illustration wine bottle wine label winery wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Littmann

    Andrew Littmann

    Boulder, CO

    PR&S yellow branding monogram logotype logo brand identity brand
    IChooseYou branding africa charity non-profit choose ichooseyou
    Loved africa typography type branding logotype
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

