Hire brand & graphic designers in Saint Petersburg

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  Olga

    Olga

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg

    Lunifera female design skincare logo skincare brand cosmetics product design package design packaging design packaging logotype brand identity brand design branding vector design logo
    Buddha Goods nature box design logo inspiration natural blend illustration package design packaging design package organic natural buddha brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
    Wind Whisperers Thoroughbred Racing stationery design stationery pattern racing operations horse thoroughbred racing thoroughbred illustration brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  Anton Borzenkov

    Anton Borzenkov

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Revenue report lines timeline chart graph beautiful revenue report analytics web
    Specify hours step animation steps business settings week onboarding ui form design scheduler days time selector timer desktop design web hours opening
    Universal Banners Freebie mockup figma percent welcome timer bonus status vip deposit product design download freebie offer banner gradient web dark
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  Roman К. / logo & branding

    Roman К. / logo & branding

    Saint-Petersburg

    aqua nanny nanny aqua design logotype logo
    Charge electricity logotype logo lightning charge
    Data Science Tech sign design logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Biff Tenon

    Biff Tenon

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg

    Chestny znak illustration mobile flat app ux ui clean design
    Smart home app white interface 3d animation mobile flat app design clean ui ux
    Icons system interface line icon flat app ui ux clean design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Anastacia Trapeznikova

    Anastacia Trapeznikova

    Saint Petersburg

    BuySell innovation rye wholesale sales farming branding plane flight minimal agricultural agriculture wheat grain logo
    PANA v.2 brand identity smoke online cafe symbol logomark logotype hookah bar lounge cyber cybersport gaming cursor letters characters typography minimal branding logo
    PANA cybersport cafe bar lounge gaming cyber letter smoke logotype logomark brand identity minimal typography branding logo design hookah
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Paul Rover

    Paul Rover

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Perfume 3D visualization cinema4d chanel elegant cosmetics product perfume photorealistic realistic minimalist luxury lighting advertising
    Granola bar packaging 3D visualization cinema 4d explosion energy package advertising sculpting packaging bar granola muesli chocolate visualization 3d graphics 3d rendering 3d modeling
    3D Animation and modeling of smart watch modeling rendering animation visualization 3d cinema 4d product visualization product animation watch photorealistic realistic minimalist advertisement advertising video smart watch smartwatch
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Krugliakova Maria

    Krugliakova Maria

    Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    City character 2d art 2d digital city illustration city procreate monochrome blackandwhite flat flat illustration art illustration
    Gardener art concept character design flat illustration flat flat character character digital illustration
    Woman with a cat cat woman illustration concept character design flat illustration flat character digital art illustration flat character
    • Illustration
  Artemy Streltsov

    Artemy Streltsov

    Saint Petersburg

    Fmedia simple webdesign clean landing page
    Storm pixel head pixelart 16bit x-mens marvel storm
    Groot pixel head head pixelart 16bit marvel groot pixel
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  MishaX

    MishaX

    Russia, St. Petersburg

    Spotty the Giraffe for Telegram telegram animals aniamal giraffe cartoon illustration vector stickers stickerpack character mishax
    Astro Nate illustration animation vector mishax cartoon character telegram stickerpack stickers space alien cosmonaut spaceman astronaut
    Nom | work in progress burger wip character stickers mishax telegram sticker eat nom ladybug
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Alexi Ermakov

    Alexi Ermakov

    Russia, Saint Petersburg

    Travel. Mobile page menu form first screen landing clean mobile ux ui travel
    Day 02 of 30 days design challenge ui design grid minimal dailyui dailyuichallenge uiux ui web
    Day 01 of 30 days design challenge sign in color ux ui minimal like flat web
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Vitaliy Sokovikov Виталий Соковиков

    Vitaliy Sokovikov Виталий Соковиков Vitaliy Sokovikov Виталий Соковиков Vitaliy Sokovikov Виталий Соковиков Vitaliy Sokovikov Виталий Соковиков Vitaliy Sokovikov

    Saint-Petersburg

    Forex Company Birthday oil trading iphone birthday illustration forex finance euro design coin candles app art 3d
    STAY HOME tv sunbath sun morning weekend sars covid19 3d design flat vacation home coronavirus forex gisterson trading art isometric isometry illustration
    Stay at Home battle colors isolation holiday virus covid trade house art design gisterson isometry isometric flat illustration computer
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

