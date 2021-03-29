Hire brand & graphic designers in Kazan

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 57 brand & graphic designers in Kazan available for hire

  • Artur Stotch

    Artur Stotch

    Kazan

    User graphic design icon user branding ui stroke design character line flat illustration vector
    Illustration emoji fresh poster branding ui stroke design line flat illustration vector
    Beach/Heat summer heat beach design line character flat illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Kamil Khadeyev

    Kamil Khadeyev

    Russia, Kazan

    The App Store Icon (macOS Big Sur) wwdc 3d madeinaffinity big sur icon macos
    Powered by Vue.js (Isometric Illustration) vue.js madeinaffinity isometric vector illustration
    iOS icon star wars marker app drawing ios icon
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vitaly Malikov

    Vitaly Malikov

    Russia, Kazan

    Dental services tooth menu list services dentistry dental clinic mobile design gif animation brown interface interaction dental icons dental services responsive stomatology icons mobile gif animation
    Gallery ui art photographer graphic design popup design photos website portfolio photography interaction interface webdesign web brown photo gallery animation gallery gif animation gif
    Driving school services motorcycle car motorbike interactive digital desktop design website web ui services driving white yellow interface figma icons animation photoshop gif schooldriving
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ukolov Artem

    Ukolov Artem

    Russia, Kazan

    Logo for the site on CS:GO mascot logo mascot character esports design illustration logo design logotype artwork vector character cs go csgo mascot logo
    Logo for twitch channel "Renalakec" graphic designer illustration streamers streamer twitch logo twitch logotype logo design mascot vector design logo
    Esports logo "Muerte" mascotlogo illustration graphic designer logo design logo design vector clan artwork esports logo death macsot logotype esports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ivan Bannikov

    Ivan Bannikov

    Kazan, Russian Federation

    Lead distributor system web service system ui ux uxui editing table crm lead
    SMU 88 webflow ui ux design uxui web website building construction
    Granted - search for scholarship and study programs searching design web ux uxui scholarship education study
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Igor Mitrohin / Logo Designer

    Igor Mitrohin / Logo Designer

    Kazan, Russia

    Logo idea "Flower" purple florist graphic design idea flora minimalism letter minimal logos logodesign icon mark brand логотип цветок flower logo flowers flower logotype logo
    Logo idea "Loneliness" brand logofolio idea barcode person loneliness letter logodesign logotype mark minimalism icon minimal minimalist logo designer brend monochrome logos logo логотип
    Logo idea "Storm" логотип logos monochrome weather brend designer minimalist logo minimal logotypes icon brand minimalism logotype mark logodesign logo thunderstorm letter lightning storm
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Regina Molkovich

    Regina Molkovich

    Kazan, Russia

    Car wash for women onboarding ui onboarding car wash branding illustration women orange minimal ux ui design
    Floating Landing page image typography blue website web minimal ui design
    Asos 2030 minimalism app branding mobile app pink website web minimal ux ui design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rostislav

    Rostislav

    Russia, Kazan

    Excoin — Crypto dashboard coin bitcoin dashboad crypto dashboard
    Folder micro-animation micro-animation animation ae motion ios ux ui app
    FinWave dashboard ae design motion illustration dashboard ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • isya

    isya

    kazan

    Dashboard UI YF0 Platform ux ui interfaces ui conspiracy social dashboard forum aliens dashboard widgets charts shadow clean design trend interactive design white clean design dashboard ui admin panel dashboard console webdesign ufo
    Dashboard UI Plinto console widgets charts gbhn game design bubblemorphism neomorphism dashboard interface admin panel dashboard dashboard app graph uiux ux white clean design user expirience ui design interactive kids platform platform morph
    Monolith Finance mobile app: coin index gbhn trade color design mobile interface graph mobile ux ui uiux dark ui inspiration dark interface iphone interface design finance app trade app finance interface finance mobile ui kit 3d mobile interface redesign dark interface render
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dinar Ilgizovich

    Dinar Ilgizovich

    Kazan, Russia

    Event booking mobile app concept concept user interface ui ux interface app design ui design mobile ui mobile app mobile booking app ios app design uiux typography dark blur
    Dark music player black ios music concept app dark ui minimalism uxui ui mobile
    Neomorphism Music Player ios uiux skeuomorphic blur shadow mobile digital design gray white ui concept music minimal neomorphism
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gazinur

    Gazinur

    Казань

    UMEU - Mobile app chips portfolio app ui ux kazan map offer tasks list profile messenger chat ios android mobile
    AK BARS-Med site healthcare adaptive icons medicine insurance ux ui web
    AK BARS-Med mobile app doctor stories insurance company medical app app medicine insurance kazan mobile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

