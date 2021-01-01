Product Designers in Toronto, ON for hire

Sara Salehi

Toronto, Canada

About Sara Salehi

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Julia Gale

Toronto, Canada $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer & Advertising Manager @ Simila Cyprus Ltd

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kharkiv National University of Economics

    Master’s in Business Economics

    2010

Skills

  • app designer
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Paul Lapkin

Toronto, Canada

About Paul Lapkin

Award-Winning Art Director and UI/UX Designer. Creates Websites and Apps That Are Simple, Beautiful and Easy-To-Use.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • freelance
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Kevin Moran

Toronto $70-80k (USD)

About Kevin Moran

Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • custom type
  • design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logomarks
  • logos
  • patterns
