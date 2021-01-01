Hire creative directors in Toronto, ON

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 673 creative directors in Toronto, ON available for hire

  • Kevin Moran

    Kevin Moran

    Toronto

    Icons, Icons, Icons (again...) icons navigation toronto tech calculator kira green bank lock key suitcase
    Album Cover Art pastels cactus planet watch artwork monoline vector music art album
    Digital Document Review document paper globe compass dna toronto tech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Rosey Cheekes

    Rosey Cheekes

    Toronto, Canada

    Contemplation kids food character happy vector illustration cute
    The Great Wave off Kanagawa torontoartist popart colorful illustrator animal character vector illustration cute
    Absolutely Normal Still Life colorful illustrator character design character food vector illustration cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tidjane Tall

    Tidjane Tall

    Toronto

    Jesus Tok creative visual branding social tiktok design icon logo design logo
    F - Forward | | 36DaysofType art direction modelling render 36daysoftype typography animation b3d 3d
    E Equilibrium | 36DaysofType art direction modelling render 36daysoftype typography animation b3d 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Oleg Tischenkov

    Oleg Tischenkov

    Toronto

    Mask - retro stuff from my harddrive portret illustration vector mask
    Jobseeker scull animation illustration job
    Dave Ramsey, J.L. Collins and Warren Buffett portrait
    • Product Design
  • Nick Hubley

    Nick Hubley

    Toronto

    Space Blog concept blog space flat sketch figma adobe product design web design website design uxd nasa website ui minimal digital ux design
    Canadian Opera Company Events Refresh adobe one page typographics figma sketch digital minimal ui design ux blog event web design website design website web branding
    Canadian Opera Company Website Refresh Home modern website design uxd sketch figma adobe opera hero web web design home page branding illustration brand website ui minimal digital ux design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kaejon Misuraca

    Kaejon Misuraca

    Toronto, ON

    New Era - Monogram Design new era logo new era electrical logo electric logo meaning rational logotype symbol design symbol logo mark design logo mark logo designer logo design logo monograms monogram letter mark monogram design monogram logo monogram
    Selected Leaf - logo design logo designer cbd packaging cbd logo cbd oil cbdoil cbd cannabis packaging cannabis branding cannabis design cannabis logo cannabis yoga logo logo grid logo animation packaging design identity branding brand identity design brand refresh logo design
    Selected Leaf - packaging design identity branding yoga logo dropper bottle packaging design package design packaging selected leaf cbdoil cbd packaging cbd logo cbd oil cbd cannabis packaging cannabis design cannabis branding cannabis logo cannabis
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Endriu

    Endriu

    Toronto

    Canadians for Nuclear Energy | Logo maple maple leaf mapleleaf atomic atom clean energy nuclear energy nuclear identity brand design branding logo
    EM Deliberate Practice | Visual Identity visual identity logo design brand identity pattern toronto branding logo med chess cross knight
    DJ Biscotti | Logo 2020 good type custom ring disco disc cookie toronto branding logo typogaphy biscotti dj
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Amr Elwan

    Amr Elwan

    Toronto, Canada

    Moma Typeface typo typography design typography art typeface identity design logo brand branding typography
    MORE MORE Space uidesign web webdesign identity typography ux design logo brand branding
    Alexander Pushkin Memorial Website interaction design ui design motion design motion promo animation ui ux uiux website design web design webdesign website editorial design editorial web app ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Abo

    Abo

    Toronto , Canada

    CIP KIA Laning Page unique ui booking book rent room airbnb picture uidesign web desktop design ui design gold black landing page landing hotel reserve airport
    CIP KIA Laning Page flight airline airport ui design app design uniqe black desktop uidesign ui rent room reservation hotel reserve airbnb landing
    Bank Accounts logo web ui ui design landing design uidesign desktop inspireation light panel fintech finance bank account account dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paul Lapkin

    Paul Lapkin

    Toronto, Canada

    The King of LA base and bloom typography type album branding editorial poster print ui design grid photography gradient psychedelic nba basketball los angeles lakers los angeles lebron james sports
    Junipurr Mobile Cards grid web design ecommerce product page gold jewelry junipurr art direction branding logo dark interface landing website design ux ui
    Junipurr Logo 2020 wordmark space moon illustration design symbol icon vector branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Filip Andonov

    Filip Andonov

    Toronto

    Mindful Yoga App v1.2 user experience design user experience user interface design user interface ui mobile app design mobile app mobile ui ui designs ui designer yoga app ux design ui design application app showcase product ux user interface design ui
    eSports platform - Signup design ui ux uiux uidesign webapps esports webapplication web app webapp design webapp platform design platform gaming app gaming application app ux product ui user interface design
    eSports platform Edit profile uiuxdesign uidesign uiux edit profile esports design esports gaming app gaming webapp design webapplication webapp web app application product ux user interface ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.