Product Designers in Atlanta, GA for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Atlanta, GA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Santiago Alonso

Santiago Alonso

Pro

Atlanta, GA $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Santiago Alonso

Santiago Alonso is a designer based in Atlanta focused on product design and creative direction for startups and technology companies. For the past eight years Santiago has developed digital products and services for a wide range of clients, helping teams build and launch products with real purpose and value.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • design systems
  • ecommerce
  • editorial design
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • startups
  • strategy
  • typography
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Message
John Howard

John Howard

Pro

Atlanta $100-110k (USD)

Message

About John Howard

UX/UI designer out of Atlanta. Founder of Black Airplane and Slingshot. Clients - Coca Cola, Gas South, The End It Movement, McDonalds, SeatGeek & more!

Work History

  • VP of Design @ Blackairplane

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ios design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Michael DiCristina

Michael DiCristina

Atlanta, GA $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Michael DiCristina

Associate Creative Director at Goods & Services.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Son&Sons

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Message
Andrew Lawandus

Andrew Lawandus

Pro

Atlanta, GA $140-150k (USD)

Message

About Andrew Lawandus

Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA.

Work History

  • Senior Design Director @ One-Two

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • SCAD

    BFA

    2014

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • printmaking
  • research and development
  • visual design
Message