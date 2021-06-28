  1. Overflow for agile teams - Illustration kerban communicate agile scrum agile development organize post it notes people productivity management teamwork character shapes ui illustration
    View Overflow for agile teams - Illustration
    Overflow for agile teams - Illustration
  2. Overflow’s 2020 Year in Review - Illustration laptop tasks character photoshop figma projects design review 2020 windows collaboration rebranding teamwork work remote integration sketch logo ui illustration
    View Overflow’s 2020 Year in Review - Illustration
    Overflow’s 2020 Year in Review - Illustration
  3. Remote design team communication - Illustration remote team teamwork character illustration shapes brand identity website overflow userflow collaboration communication illustraion designer remotework characterdesign brand design
    Shot Link
    View Remote design team communication - Illustration
    Remote design team communication - Illustration
  4. Evolving the Overflow brand - Design process pen rebrand plant workspace tools team designer desk notes coffee process laptop overflow brand new work hands vector design illustration
    View Evolving the Overflow brand - Design process
    Evolving the Overflow brand - Design process
  5. Design presentation with Overflow website character work project human vector designer brand communication teamwork presentation remote office notes meeting userflow ui shapes design illustration
    View Design presentation with Overflow
    Design presentation with Overflow
  6. Zoom tips for improved remote communication vector working character tech craftwork ux playingcards meetings computer communication remote zoom conversation userflow shapes ui illustration
    View Zoom tips for improved remote communication
    Zoom tips for improved remote communication
  7. From Nightmare to Nirvana - Illustration designtools illustrator artwork illustration userflow balance falling nightmare space designer overflow nirvana
    View From Nightmare to Nirvana - Illustration
    From Nightmare to Nirvana - Illustration
  8. Overflow 1.0 is here! 🎉 overflow collaboration design userflows newlaunch overflowapp
    View Overflow 1.0 is here! 🎉
    Overflow 1.0 is here! 🎉
Loading more…