Zoom tips for improved remote communication

I created this illustration for Overflow’s latest article about smart ways to use Zoom to enhance remote team communication, using Craftwork's characters. In the article we mention using Zoom backgrounds for running smoother scrum and sprint planning meetings on Zoom, thus the cards you can see spread around the screen. Overall, I wanted to convey the message that online communication is a legitimate form of communication, so there is no way to feel limited because of the current physical isolation. That’s why I decided to make the characters’ hands overlap into each other’s conferencing screens 🤝💻