Hire motion graphics designers in Philadelphia, PA
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 246 motion graphics designers in Philadelphia, PA available for hire
-
James Olstein
Philadelphia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Noah Camp
Philadelphia
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Stuart Wade
West Chester, PA
- Animation
- Illustration
-
Lynx & Co
Philadelphia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Chris Fernandez
Philadelphia
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Ryan Johnson
Philadelphia, PA
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Jeremy Nelson
Philadelphia
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Italia Venegas
New Jersey & Philadelphia
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Ryan Duffy
Philadelphia
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
John Antes
Philadelphia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
John Gaskin
Philadelphia, PA
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.