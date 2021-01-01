Hire creative directors in Philadelphia, PA

  • James Olstein

    James Olstein

    Philadelphia

    Night Moves - Shirt gimmie money capitalism for sale shirt leather jacket punk rock racoon editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Beer - splosion really awesome illustration punk misfits beer texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Silkscreening Dinos famous illustrator art silkscreening dinosaur texture editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lynx & Co

    Lynx & Co

    Philadelphia

    Bean2Bean | Packaging color philly retail packaging coffee logo branding lynx
    WIP | J.Saint Branding geometric beauty lynx gothic spiritual compass brand logo feminine makeup eye
    Brite Co | Concepts for Packaging box lynx candle branding concepts packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Stuart Wade

    Stuart Wade

    West Chester, PA

    Sunken Sword sci fi fantasy nature plants outdoors water pond rendering diligence 3d cinema 4d c4d stuart wade 3d illustration illustration sword
    Personal Macrofauna dlgnce rendering diligence 3d cinema 4d c4d stuart wade digital art illustrations character figurative 3d illustration illustration
    Recent Discovery 3d character diligence 3d c4d stuart wade octane cinema 4d 3d illustrator 3d illustrations digital art anthropology carving sculpture plants 3d illustration illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Chris Fernandez

    Chris Fernandez

    Philadelphia

    Bigger on the Inside simple nerd tardis doctor who cartoon line art illustration
    Boomboxin' music boombox colors line art illustration
    L'artiste idea gallery pencil artist happy cartoon line art illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Nelson

    Jeremy Nelson

    Philadelphia

    Grizzlies | Mascot Logo Concept concept logo roar bear logo animal logo grizzly bear sketch design illustration esports mascot typography logo sports logo identity sports design branding
    RJ Hampton | Athlete Brand Identity | Application athlete branding basketball icon athletics design illustration mascot logo identity sports logo sports design branding
    RJ Hampton | Athlete Brand Identity | Logo + Breakdown typography design icon branding design athletic logo nba basketball athletics athlete athlete branding identity sports logo sports design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Patrick Macomber

    Patrick Macomber

    Philadelphia, PA

    Blackout County, TX design cocktail short story
    Undead Cowboy cowboy illustration neon
    Infinite Cowboy cowboy identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bobby Zwahlen

    Bobby Zwahlen

    PHILADELPHIA

    Fizzy Bizz burlesque texture graphic design dive bar sexy label fizzy champagne ipa branding illustraion bar lounge girl beer branding beer label beer craft beer matchbook matchbox
    Java latte packaging label design logo outlined type illustraion hands plant organic local milk stout stout beer craft beer craft brewery coffee cold brew
    Holy Union Design CO. texture stars fire union personal branding philadelphia keystone mark logo branding holy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Claudio

    Claudio

    Philadelphia, PA

    mood meter kids mood
    Eternal Pursuit of Money illustration pattern art pattern
    converting leads landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Noah Camp

    Noah Camp

    Philadelphia

    K is for Kid Cuisine childhood nostalgia 90s food food 90s 90s nibbles 3d type c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering kid cuisine
    J is for Jolt Cola 90s nibbles 3d type 90s food c4d 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d lettering soda jolt cola
    I is for ICEE slush nostalgia childhood frozen drink icee slushie 90s food 3d typography retro 90s c4d 3d type 36daysoftype cinema 4d 3d typography lettering
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson

    Philadelphia, PA

    Universal Patterns mobile animation development web design design interaction ui
    Argon Ventures website design logo branding ui mobile animation web design development
    Argon Ventures development web design mobile ui animation branding logo design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Italia Venegas

    Italia Venegas

    New Jersey & Philadelphia

    Quetzalcoatl floral tattoo design mexico illustration nature aztecs culture mexican dark ink procreate hand drawn floral flowers dahlia feathered serpent design tattoo quetzalcoatl
    Kindness is Revolutionary colorful redesign doodle sketch revolutionary revolution letters procreate kindness lettering
    ROTATING DOTS shape motion moving dots circle rotate after effects animation gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

