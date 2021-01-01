Hire motion graphics designers in Nairobi
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 133 motion graphics designers in Nairobi available for hire
-
David Ndirangu
Nairobi , Kenya
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Halfwave Studios
Nairobi,Kenya
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UX Design / Research
-
Ray Sawe
Nairobi, Kenya
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Stella Wanja
Nairobi, Kenya
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Amisi Kevin
Nairobi
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
WebAppCode
Nairobi, Kenya
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
CollinsKreation
Nairobi, Kenya
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Lydia Were
Nairobi, Kenya
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Denis Mugambi
Nairobi, Kenya
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Victor Shiwani
Nairobi
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Cliff Qleeph
Nairobi, Kenya
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.