Hire illustrators in Nairobi

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 133 illustrators in Nairobi available for hire

  • David Ndirangu

    David Ndirangu

    Nairobi , Kenya

    3D Donuts donuts food design illustration 3d nairobi africa kenya
    Parachichi branding gif animation icon africa kenya nairobi design illustration 3d
    Melon Head design icon vector 3d illustration nairobi kenya africa
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Halfwave Studios

    Halfwave Studios

    Nairobi,Kenya

    BETKING 3D LOGO CONCEPT minimal website adobe branding sports animation vector illustration product illustrator typography
    AMONG US CHARACTER among us
    SOLUTION TEAM GRUNGE LETTERING typography grunge lettering design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ray Sawe

    Ray Sawe

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Delivering Web Services design ui character characters shape line texture boy man home vector illustrator illustration 2d flat technology
    Online Signatures technology 2d illustration girl people illustrator vector home texture line shape characters character flat
    Camera Setups technology flat 2d design illustration girl people branding illustrator vector home texture line shape characters character
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amisi Kevin

    Amisi Kevin

    Nairobi

    Tatua Dada Campaign branding inspiration woman illustration portfolio poster design potrait illustration landing page minimalist material design logo marketing
    Hibra identity ui ux branding minimalist landing page inspiration logo illustration material design marketing
    Nyali Cinemax Hero app design films inspiration minimalist landing page vector illustration ui ux branding marketing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Stella Wanja

    Stella Wanja

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Beauty Blossom Organics creative beauty logo organicskincare logo designer graphic designer graphic design brand identity brand logos logo typography design adobe branding logo design logo challenge flat illustration illustrator vector
    Cirilla's Kitchen logo restaurant logo graphic designer logotype typography logos logo inspiration logo designer graphic design brand identity design logo minimal daily logo challenge branding logo design flat logo challenge illustration illustrator vector
    Oven + Cane logo vector logo logo sketch logo designer logodesign illustration illustrator dailylogochallenge design logo inspiration cartoon logo brand branding logotype flat minimal adobe graphic graphic designer identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • WebAppCode

    WebAppCode

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Swive Live design ui ux landingpage landing website swive
    Online learning app design uxdesign ui app design learn learning platform learning app
    Logo With an Image of Instagram Client instagram post instagram kenya design web icon typography branding logo designer logos logo design logodesign illustration logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • CollinsKreation

    CollinsKreation

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Product Page web website ui ux design app
    Headset UI design illustration type typography branding app design web website ux ui
    Simple Interior landing page minimal branding vector illustrator web website ux ui design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Denis Mugambi

    Denis Mugambi

    Nairobi, Kenya

    SignUp page UI ui ux app web design illustration ux ui
    Food App illustration app ui ux design
    Weather App Concept app illustration ui ux design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lydia Were

    Lydia Were

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Student Dashboard adobe xd xd dashboard design student education dashboard
    Recipe App Design green food app recipe app interactive design adobe xd
    Landing page for a vase shop vase flowers interaction adobe xd website web design landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cliff Qleeph

    Cliff Qleeph

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Buds by Viggo Blomqvist mobile web ui typography minimalism uidesign design ux ux design ui design
    Jonnas Kaufmann in Verdi La Forza Del Destino. mobile web ui typography minimalism uidesign design ux ux design ui design
    Buds by Viggo Blomqvist
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • phareze

    phareze

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Dark Knight ♟️♟️♟️ logo branding ui graphic design 3d
    Dark Night ♟️♟️ logo 3d illustration ui branding graphic design
    come lets see my work branding websites website design website concept webdevelopment webdesigner webdesign web developer web design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

