Hire mobile designers in Shanghai

Viewing 11 out of 161 mobile designers in Shanghai available for hire

  • zklm0000

    zklm0000

    Shanghai, China

    Primary Color Icon logo design mac os illustration smartisan ui photoshop icon zklm0000
    Primary Color Icon logo design os x mac os illustration smartisan ui photoshop icon zklm0000
    Apple Maps icon download ios ios 15 design mac os ui icon zklm0000
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Michelle

    Michelle

    Shanghai

    magazine app flat icon ux typography branding fashion design app ui color
    Card web typography clean bitcoin financial bank color logo web illustration design app ui
    Designer inspiration app blue fashion color photo photography mobile color fashion inspiration app ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Caesar cen

    Caesar cen

    SHANGHAI

    Turn on the sound game design clean animation app color social design music motion ui ux
    TX music MOTION ux ae illustration clean music app animation ui social design color app
    Who is an angel？ animation aep voice principle particular ae blue design color app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • DJM

    DJM

    Shanghai, China

    New avatar illustrator logo illustration design animation uiux illustrations
    Activity entry design animation illustrator
    Icons sketch uiue illustrator
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Peter Qiu

    Peter Qiu

    Shanghai, China

    Xingban app popular social portfolio app social ui pop
    Xingban app popular social 设计 流 ui 应用 social pop
    Fish ear-Voice social app/Optimized upgrade plan chat chatroom voice over voice social voice emotion
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Peter Frolikov

    Peter Frolikov

    Shanghai, China

    Overlay typography branding clothing fashion minimal clean
    Overlay layout typography ux ui web branding fashion minimal clean
    Overlay mobile web ux ui minimal clean clothing fashion branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cang.hai

    Cang.hai

    Shanghai.China

    Workflow web design color ui icon
    App branding ux design app color ui icon
    IoT_Edge design color animation web icon ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Liangyujia

    Liangyujia

    china, shanghai

    ip design logo illustrator ui design illustration
    uiux interact effect animation app website typography illustrator web ux design ui illustration
    web illustration/uiux/part6 art minimal website typography illustrator web ux design ui illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anya Wang

    Anya Wang

    Shanghai

    ERROR design 404 illustration error page error icon ui
    Icon #3# calendar schedule business bag video movie ticket icon
    Icon #2# delete search repeat scan setting feedback gas station shop card message user vip
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • JJ Ying

    JJ Ying

    Shanghai, China

    Animated Cursors
    Anyway.Fool.Rebrand aniamtion logo animation rebrand logo april fools
    Anyway News Logo - 8bit Version web anyway.fm news blackletter 8bit pixel logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • KOMA

    KOMA

    Shanghai,China

    Tesla render 3d
    koma render 3d
    K O M A font design render 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design

