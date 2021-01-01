Hire freelance web designers in Vilnius

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 247 freelance web designers in Vilnius available for hire

  • Alkas Aleksandravičius

    Alkas Aleksandravičius

    Vilnius Lithuania

    Kopa Website kopa printing house content delivery website design contemporary branding typography ux ui light interface minimal clean design
    Kopa Website contemporary website webdesign printing portfolio branding content delivery light interface typography ux ui minimal clean design
    Sustainable Consumption E-System - Uniter zerowaste appdesign vegan shopping app branding platform design typography mobile light interface app uiux minimal clean design food app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pijus Aleksandravičius

    Pijus Aleksandravičius

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Blank Wallet - Marketing page crypto wallet bank transfers privacy security token ethereum wallet ui ux bootstrap layout cryptocurrency crypto blockchain website product design minimal clean design
    Bastionpass marketing page animation product design responsive security app password manager ui ux marketing page landing page landing marketing page animation
    Bastionpass marketing landing page bootstrap layout security app marketing website encryption password manager database product design minimal clean design ui ux dashboard design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Vincent Staude

    Vincent Staude

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Sender desktop product design minimal clean design user interface illustration light interface user experience design ux ui
    QQQ concept concept design art direction typography design website interface dark interface user experience design uxui
    Enex | Mobile mobile mobile experience marketing user interface light interface simplicity usability user experience design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Aiste

    Aiste

    Vilnius

    Flowdesk style guide brand guide style guide fintech logo fintech branding fintech branding studio banking brand finance cryptocurrency crypto brand fintech fintech brand blockchain volatility branding agency smart by design brand strategy brand identity brand studio aiste brand designer smart logos
    Flowdesk rebranding overview smart logos aiste brand designer brand studio brand identity brand strategy smart by design branding agency volatility blockchain fin tech brand crypto brand crypto currency cryptocurrency finance fintech branding studio fintech branding fintech logo fintech
    Mindscribe aiste healthtech fintech tech logo logo mark brand strategist brand strategy branding studio brand studio logo sf bay area san francisco startup therapist therapy coach artificialintelligence artificial intelligence ai
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Paulius

    Paulius

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    The One Win procreate art procreate vintage design art minimal retro illustration
    Topic Icons art ui retro design gradient illustration icon minimal flat vector
    Oberlo Ebook Cover 5 vintage art design retro minimal icon character flat vector illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Petras Nargela

    Petras Nargela

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Tedo.lt - Trip Page checkout homepage trip page vacation ecommerce holidays booking travel website booking app traveling interface user experience car rental trip planner
    Tedo.lt - 404 Page trip planner car rental user experience traveling interface page missing 404 flight search vacation ecommerce booking app holidays booking travel website
    Tedo.lt - Homepage travel website holidays booking booking app vacation ecommerce flight search traveling interface checkout homepage user experience trip planner car rental
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Arnas Jonikas

    Arnas Jonikas

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Talent360 Mobile hiring platform job search user experience userinterface minimal clean design uiux illustration design talent website bootstrap grid product design
    Talent360 Homepage product design dekstop layout bootstrap grid talent website illustration usage uiux minimal clean design job search
    8PAY Landing Page Mobile digital currencies transactions blockchain protocol integration white green color clean isometric illustration roadmap chart team section application dashboard showcase digital payment platform uiux user interface experience website design 8pay landing responsive mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Flair Digital

    Flair Digital

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Wonder Water Concept design water logo animation branding motion graphics blender 3d bright color combinations
    Crypto meets Sound infographic explainer vector animation 2d illustration cinematic nodes motiongraphics sound design icon crypto motion animation minimal art
    Sender desktop product design minimal clean design user interface illustration light interface user experience design ux ui
    No specialties listed
  • Juste Navickaite

    Juste Navickaite

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Happysad Logo Animation loader mark reveal logotype wordmark preloader aftereffects lithuania vilnius type icon font navickaite juste typography logo branding identity design
    Happysad interaction font parallax reveal scroll landing interaction aftereffects animation preloader web ui lithuania vilnius navickaite juste typography logo branding identity design
    happysad monochromatic photo sad happy wordmark cinema film movie poster minimalist grid type font navickaite juste typography logo identity branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gytis Jonaitis

    Gytis Jonaitis

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Off-Road 3d Illustration render 3d illustration 3d art forest 3d car isometric art car jeep offroad bright color combinations ui ux illustrator illustration
    3d City Street Illustration illustrator illustration buildings ui ux bright color combinations colors isometric art 3d car city street 3dart 3d illustration 3d render
    Tedo.lt Illustrations trip planner art texture mobile tablet illustrations user interface ui travel vector illustration minimal clean design characterdesign illustrator vectorart bright color combinations
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mat Przegietka

    Mat Przegietka

    Europe, USA

    MindFit App mobile dashboard mobile design ui clean ui mindfulness onboarding mobile app
    Drone delivery mobile app delivery time order number post-drone delivery map drone mobile amination 3d
    Fitness Companion Mobile App ios app modern icons health fitness stats dashboard activity weight profile app mobile fitness
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.