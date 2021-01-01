Hire freelance designers in Lithuania

  • Aiste

    Aiste

    Vilnius

    Flowdesk style guide brand guide style guide fintech logo fintech branding fintech branding studio banking brand finance cryptocurrency crypto brand fintech fintech brand blockchain volatility branding agency smart by design brand strategy brand identity brand studio aiste brand designer smart logos
    Flowdesk rebranding overview smart logos aiste brand designer brand studio brand identity brand strategy smart by design branding agency volatility blockchain fin tech brand crypto brand crypto currency cryptocurrency finance fintech branding studio fintech branding fintech logo fintech
    Mindscribe aiste healthtech fintech tech logo logo mark brand strategist brand strategy branding studio brand studio logo sf bay area san francisco startup therapist therapy coach artificialintelligence artificial intelligence ai
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Paulius

    Paulius

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    The One Win procreate art procreate vintage design art minimal retro illustration
    Topic Icons art ui retro design gradient illustration icon minimal flat vector
    Oberlo Ebook Cover 5 vintage art design retro minimal icon character flat vector illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alkas Aleksandravičius

    Alkas Aleksandravičius

    Vilnius Lithuania

    Kopa Website kopa printing house content delivery website design contemporary branding typography ux ui light interface minimal clean design
    Kopa Website contemporary website webdesign printing portfolio branding content delivery light interface typography ux ui minimal clean design
    Sustainable Consumption E-System - Uniter zerowaste appdesign vegan shopping app branding platform design typography mobile light interface app uiux minimal clean design food app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rokas Aleliunas

    Rokas Aleliunas

    Lithuania

    Rolling editorial illustration editorial painting roller prints figure illustration figure design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
    Giving up emotional illustration emotional conceptual illustration raven illustration raven crow illustration crow hands illustration hand figure design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
    Mushroom conceptual illustration editorial figure illustration figure mushroom illustration smoke mushroom design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
    • Illustration
  • Justas Galaburda

    Justas Galaburda

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    The Chemistry of Love! texture noise physics chemistry procreate smile emoji character love atom heart icon illustration
    Happy Little Tomato! vegetable cute smile emoji character tomato icon illustration
    PRINT GIVEAWAY! store tree character cute wallart wall picture frame plant giveaway print illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ForSureLetters

    ForSureLetters

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Auckland branding logo type unique personality future modern monoline letters handtype eco sustainable identinty custom calligraphy script flow lettering
    Gold Group sophisticated goldgroup identity yellow type handwritten custom unique calligraphy artdirection graphic design gold solid personal branding typography script flow lettering
    Edward (process) modern classy type personal aiga branding illustration custom signature unique process logolearn calligraphy script flow lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mantas Bačiuška

    Mantas Bačiuška

    Druskininkai, Lithuania

    Booksview Logo Animation branding books motion illustration logo mograph design animated after effects gif animation
    BLON Logo Animation design branding motion logo mograph ae animated after effects gif animation
    Coffee Preloader Animation motion loading logo coffee mograph preloader design animated after effects gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Juste Navickaite

    Juste Navickaite

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Happysad Logo Animation loader mark reveal logotype wordmark preloader aftereffects lithuania vilnius type icon font navickaite juste typography logo branding identity design
    Happysad interaction font parallax reveal scroll landing interaction aftereffects animation preloader web ui lithuania vilnius navickaite juste typography logo branding identity design
    happysad monochromatic photo sad happy wordmark cinema film movie poster minimalist grid type font navickaite juste typography logo identity branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pijus Aleksandravičius

    Pijus Aleksandravičius

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Blank Wallet - Marketing page crypto wallet bank transfers privacy security token ethereum wallet ui ux bootstrap layout cryptocurrency crypto blockchain website product design minimal clean design
    Bastionpass marketing page animation product design responsive security app password manager ui ux marketing page landing page landing marketing page animation
    Bastionpass marketing landing page bootstrap layout security app marketing website encryption password manager database product design minimal clean design ui ux dashboard design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rokas Sutkaitis

    Rokas Sutkaitis

    Lithuania

    Soviet Logos: Lost Marks of The Utopia marks logomarks logo logos editorial book cover print book
    Soviet Logos: Lost Marks of the Utopia symbols trademark history ussr soviet book cover books symbol mark logos logotype logo book
    Soviet Logos Edition 03 poster soviet design identity typography mark brandmark symbol branding logomark logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Gytis Jonaitis

    Gytis Jonaitis

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Off-Road 3d Illustration render 3d illustration 3d art forest 3d car isometric art car jeep offroad bright color combinations ui ux illustrator illustration
    3d City Street Illustration illustrator illustration buildings ui ux bright color combinations colors isometric art 3d car city street 3dart 3d illustration 3d render
    Tedo.lt Illustrations trip planner art texture mobile tablet illustrations user interface ui travel vector illustration minimal clean design characterdesign illustrator vectorart bright color combinations
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

