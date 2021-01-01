Hire freelance UX designers in Vienna

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 100 freelance UX designers in Vienna available for hire

  • Michal Skvarenina

    Michal Skvarenina

    Vienna, Austria

    Gaffa Website brutalist brutalism web theatre branding theater website readymag
    Gaffa Website brutalist design brutalist performance theater theatre web webdesign branding readymag website
    Gaffa Website readymag artistic ux ui websites website concept theater webdesign website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nenad Milosevic

    Nenad Milosevic

    Vienna, Austria

    Orbit ✨ Dark version design user software audio app vst ui design ux design interface ux sound surround faders mixer music plugin daw audio
    Orbit 💫 light version plugin vst daw app software gui sound application audio interface design ui
    Korvpressor plugin au vst app software sound gui application audio interface design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Laurids

    Laurids

    Vienna, Austria

    owfile.com - logo logo design buy logotype logodesign data file minimal logo
    tojoa.com - logo logotype buy logo design minimal logo
    fundbase.co - logo minimal modern finance base fund buy logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Julian Moosbrugger

    Julian Moosbrugger

    Vienna

    Health Check coronavirus corona product design app design mobile app mobile ui mobile forms progress bar results result questionnaire check form design form health app health material design ux ui
    Pandemic Health App forms form design form onboarding ui onboarding healthy score tracking app tracking healthcare app health care healthcare health app health app design covid19 covid corona virus coronavirus corona
    Pandemic Health App product design product mobile health care healthcare austria nature green login form login registration form registration register map health app app health pandemic coronavirus corona
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Knusperhanzel

    Knusperhanzel

    Vienna, Austria

    Superfly FM • App Redesign Concept #1 app yellow orange music funk soul mix player genre new popular ui ux interface user interface user experiene design jam playlist clean
    Superfly • App Redesign Concept #2 event map event page jam design user experience user interface interface ux ui popular new genre player mix soul funk music orange yello mobile
    MQ Vienna • Redesign Concept #6 user interface ui ux design user experience interface typography ui mobile ux menu mq black orange events clean minimal simple text art museum
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniel PNG

    Daniel PNG

    Vienna, Austria

    Basketball player color flat vector minimal illustrator illustrations illustration graphics composition 2d
    Illustration/Alone color graphics composition vector 2d illustrator flat minimal illustrations illustration
    Illustration/Night dancing design graphics composition vector illustrator flat 2d minimal illustrations illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Diana Thun

    Diana Thun

    Vienna

    UX Design for Learning / Mindfulness App personas illustration user interface uidesign ui learning app app uxui ux uxdesign
    Mobile E-Commerce Site | Conceptual Redesign uidesign tea ecommerce shop ecommerce ux user interface uiux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fill Ryabchikov

    Fill Ryabchikov

    Russia , Saint-P

    Summer Days aesthetic retro 80s airbrush color vectorillustration vector illustration affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    Entrance illustration glow vector retrowave affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    Keys vapor aesthetic retrofuturism illustration glow vector retrowave outrun airbrush 80s affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Joanna Varró

    Joanna Varró

    Vienna, Austria

    Journal Design packaging design product designer product design book design journaling journal mental health branding visual storytelling illustration
    Product Design for Therapist Practice calm mental well being coloring pages illustration product design branding visual storytelling
    Product Design for Therapy Practice brand identity brand identity design mental health practitioner mental health branding illustration visual storytelling
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Deepak J

    Deepak J

    Vienna, Austria

    90 Years of Grand Prix de Monaco Throwback print poster graphic design illustration practice typography daily design
    Abstraction was never real vector practice typography daily design post poster design poster art poster
    WWF - Neumorphism concept neumorphic design mobile interface design typography practice ui interface daily design neumorphism neumorphic
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anita Rupova

    Anita Rupova

    Vienna, Austria

    Personal Business Card brandingdesign branding logodesign businesscarddesign businesscard logo design
    3D Pins illustrator flat 3dprint pins pin typography calligraphy and lettering artist calligraphy artwork lettering vector design
    Avocado | Illustration adobe illustrator art avocados avocado illustration art artwork design vector illustration design illustrator illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.