Hire freelance designers in Austria

  • Vedad Siljak

    Vedad Siljak

    Austria

    Symphony magazine editorial website flat minimal web app type typography branding ui ux clean design
    Mesmerize Magazine magazine editorial website flat minimal web app type typography branding ui ux clean design
    Studio Celeste Home Animation website animation flat minimal web app type typography vector branding ui ux clean design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dalajlampa

    Dalajlampa

    Austria

    Brefeye Shelf Talkers character design mascot design character branding shelf talker food fantasy 3d design mascot blender 3d
    Sniffy outdoor wilderness wild negativespace smell vapor bear animal branding logo
    Reel Girls Film Festival brand ponytail negativespace silhoutte girl director camera bycicle festival logo festival film movies
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Michal Skvarenina

    Michal Skvarenina

    Vienna, Austria

    Gaffa Website brutalist brutalism web theatre branding theater website readymag
    Gaffa Website brutalist design brutalist performance theater theatre web webdesign branding readymag website
    Gaffa Website readymag artistic ux ui websites website concept theater webdesign website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Damir Peric

    Damir Peric

    Salzburg

    Exp. 04 _ More art direction animation motion interface app ux concept web design ui
    National Museum artdirection interface concept web ux ui
    Exp. 03 _ Chaos motion design concept design web ui interface green motion animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jillipp

    Jillipp

    Salzburg, Austria

    Adventure awaits us flat illustration digital illustration jillipp website illustration teamwork team friends canoeing lake adventure dog illustration dog canoe cartoon comic procreate character creative flat colorful illustration
    Jillipp Website Header 2 characterdesign 3d art jillipp website webdesig uiux 3d illustration blender3d colorful blender ui cartoon comic abstract character flat illustration
    Jillipp Website Header 1 abstract 3d illustration 3d illustrator character design blender3d blender creative 3d procreate flat colorful illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Fill Ryabchikov

    Fill Ryabchikov

    Russia , Saint-P

    Keys vapor aesthetic retrofuturism illustration glow vector retrowave outrun airbrush 80s affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    Neon Heart futur digitalart cyberpunk retrofuturism glow vector retrowave affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    By My Side 80s outrun retrofuturism illustration glow vector retrowave affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nenad Milosevic

    Nenad Milosevic

    Vienna, Austria

    Orbit ✨ Dark version design user software audio app vst ui design ux design interface ux sound surround faders mixer music plugin daw audio
    Orbit 💫 light version plugin vst daw app software gui sound application audio interface design ui
    Korvpressor plugin au vst app software sound gui application audio interface design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Laurids

    Laurids

    Vienna, Austria

    owfile.com - logo logo design buy logotype logodesign data file minimal logo
    tojoa.com - logo logotype buy logo design minimal logo
    fundbase.co - logo minimal modern finance base fund buy logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dalia Kemeklyte

    Dalia Kemeklyte

    Salzburg, Austria

    Designers at work motiongraphics character design after effects motion design vector illustration animation 2d illustration 2d animation illustrator illustration
    Clients and Freelancers brief freelancer clients character character design after effects motion design vector illustration 2d illustration animation illustrator 2d animation illustration
    Perfume green scent flower perfume vector illustration 2d illustration illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Daniel PNG

    Daniel PNG

    Vienna, Austria

    Basketball player color flat vector minimal illustrator illustrations illustration graphics composition 2d
    Illustration/Alone color graphics composition vector 2d illustrator flat minimal illustrations illustration
    Illustration/Night dancing design graphics composition vector illustrator flat 2d minimal illustrations illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Raphael Lechner

    Raphael Lechner

    Linz, Austria

    Experimental Film Festival – Poster Design placard posters poster designer poster a day poster poster art poster design
    Black Lives Matter – Call to Action Landingpage dailyui collectui ui branding marketing campaign campaign campaign landingpage blm black lives matter
    Go FishNet - Trifold Brochure Design pro bono print designer print design trifold brochure trifold template trifold gofishnet charity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

