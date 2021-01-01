Hire freelance UX designers in Moscow

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,762 freelance UX designers in Moscow available for hire

  • ALEX BENDER

    Moscow

    Locator icon location locator map icon ios app branding logo motion graphics 3d animation ui
    Smudged Cameras illustration icon app iphone ios cameras branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation 3d ui
    Relaxation App (New Level Animation) level flower grow card iphone phone glass relax calm branding cover profile ux ios ui app illustration
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Anton Pecheritsa

    Moscow, Russia

    okaybutcolor - Interaction motion animation fashion interaction mobile grid layout photographer typography portfolio photo design clean creative webdesign interface ux ui web
    okaybutcolor folio website portfolio grid article layout photographer photo creative design clean webdesign interface ux ui web mobile
    BlackCatCard - Interaction web design interactions animation financial banking bank card bank cat interaction typography website creative webdesign interface web ux ui landing page landing
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Dyakov

    Moscow

    Instapaper concept mobile product design minimal simple minimalistic design ui ux clean white app article reading
    Instapaper concept design ui ux interface minimalistic ios minimal simple app white ui clean
    Plants app product design design ui ux ios minimalistic minimal simple app white clean ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anthony's Lab

    Moscow

    Cloudmatos - Hero Block monitoring database remediation deployments repositories infrastructure devops cloud
    Medical service process cloud levels patient doctor medicare medicine isometry illustration
    Red Rhino - Exyte black white ui ux minimal repair leaks ar water pool
    No specialties listed
  • Vlad Goncharov

    Moscow

    Brainy Cards: Mobile Business Card shot blue creative map mobile ui app design layout profile dashboard card ui product design social platform colorful system ui ux business mobile app interface
    ODDSCORP — Create Subscription dashboard mobile app bookies gambling soccer statistics dark app dark theme interaction betting interface game design finance ui8 sportsbook web design bets gaming apps product design
    ODDSCORP — Subscriptions product design apps gaming bets web design sportsbook finance game design interface betting interaction dark theme dark app statistics soccer gambling bwin bookies bookmaker dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Maxim Aksenov

    Moscow, Russia

    Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
    Bottle House Inner Pages article scheme shopping coffee cafe red grid design website ui typography
    Bottle House Website in 24 Seconds grid red motion graphics design animation ui website typography
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Max Demin

    Moscow, Russia

    KULT ethereum bitcoin cryptoart crypto nft black dark design clean mobile product design uiux
    KULT ethereum bitcoin crypto art crypto art mobile web dark black nftart ux uiux ui motion interaction nft webdesign productdesign
    KULT ux architecture web mobile animation ux clean uidesign nftart cryptoart crypto uiux ui motion interaction nft web design product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maxim Berg

    Moscow

    Owlee vector brandbook graphic design logo branding animation
    Glowing Icons vector ui design icon icons set icons illustration
    Weare: Interactions animation web ux website interaction aftereffects ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Evgeny UPROCK

    Moscow, Russian Federation

    Muse. Tim Snider animation minimal web ux design ui
    MARVEL — website 2020. Showreel animation minimal web ux design ui
    Marshmello New Website. Main animation minimal web ux design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Denis Rodchenko

    Moscow

    Home Appliances Icons appliances home outline icon stroke perfect minimal illustration icons
    Cryptocurrency Icons crypto cryptocurrency perfect rodchenkod iconset stroke minimal illustration icons
    Family/Kids Icons kids perfect rodchenkod outline icon illustration minimal icons
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Anton Avilov

    Moscow, Russia

    Airnow – UI Widgets statistics upload download overview dashboard traffic internet server vpn proxy components widgets
    Airnow – Proxy download upload traffic statistics widgets payment overview dashboard internet vpn server proxy affiliate
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

