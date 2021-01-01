Hire freelance UX designers in Massachusetts Us

  • Friendly Studio

    Friendly Studio

    England, US, Canada

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Scott Dunlap

    Scott Dunlap

    Westhampton, MA

    Fitness and Exercise Line Icons workout exercise fitness illustration line vector ui icon icons icon set
    Fitness Line Icons illustration health exercise workout fitness line vector ui icon icons icon set
    Fitness Line Icons training exercise workout fitness illustration line vector icon icons icon set
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Cole Townsend

    Cole Townsend

    Boston, MA

    Check-in Boop mobile ux figma mobile ui
    Pass Screens card ui pass reservation ux ui figma design android feed ios mobile figma
    Explainer Frame popover tooltip productdesign minimal ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kirk! Wallace

    Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ted pioli

    ted pioli

    Boston

    Formlabs Package Design System — Fuse boxes cardboard design system fuse 3d printing 3d blueprint outline technical drawing illustration hardware ux product machine sticker label design package design packaging
    Formlabs Package Design awards dieline cinema4d rendering icon brand identity blue engineering rules technical illustration grid sticker label system packaging 3d printing 3d formlabs
    Ochestre Belvedere Silkscreen Poster poster design inking drawing illustration lines octopus hand glove red ink procreate graphic art print poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Spencer

    Andrew Spencer

    Burlington, MA

    Design System Survey 2021 web design midcentury retro one page survey design systems
    3D Relief Map - Gros Morne National Park Canada canada poster topography outdoors national park relief 3d map
    Christmas Tree Website web design santa holidays scandinavian product page tree christmas
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adeniyi Sonoiki

    Adeniyi Sonoiki

    Worcester, MA

    Eco app for IBM's creative jam challenge chart recycle user interface design uxui user interface ui mobile app product design minimal map illustration humaaans green app eco friendly eco drop shadow directions climate change climate app app design
    Student portal dashboard profile notification figma admin dashboard minimalist ux design student profile whitespace clean ui dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui student portal ui minimal product design drop shadow prototype app design user interface
    Email micro interaction email design minimal pixel visual design uiux avengers app design product design message sending paperplane microinteraction email design invision studio user interface prototype mobile app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ryan Arruda

    Ryan Arruda

    Worcester, MA

    What Happened In Roswell, New Mexico? flying saucer spaceship type design map space aliens ufo roswell type design typography halftone illustration
    Twenty Thousand Hertz logo design avant garde gothic listen sound design type halftone typography illustration podcast
    Do No Harm graphicdesign type designer hobby crafts crafting signage signs fortune favors the kind vernacular modular type typography type design maxim saying manifesto type typogaphy beads
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Ivan Manolov

    Ivan Manolov

    Providence, RI

    Join Almanac designer experience design
    Annual Fourplus logo submission fourplus plus four branding symbol monogram mark manolov ivan logo design
    Burgas Tourist Identity Mockup illustration mark symbol type monogram logo typography manolov ivan design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Charlie Coombs

    Charlie Coombs

    Boston, MA

    HyperSleep Typeface moon nasa spacex futuristic typedesigner typefaces sciencefiction custom type font spaceship typeface font design typedesign space scifi typography
    Quarantine smile foot arm leg hand depression illustrator confine coronavirus square happy contort sketchbook quarantine covid19 cbcoombs illustration
    Year of the Ox cbcoombs logo vector illustration zodiac sign cute animal star moon zodiac china lucky oxen ox
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

