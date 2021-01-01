Hire freelance creative directors in Massachusetts Us

  • Kirk! Wallace

    Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ryan Arruda

    Ryan Arruda

    Worcester, MA

    What Happened In Roswell, New Mexico? flying saucer spaceship type design map space aliens ufo roswell type design typography halftone illustration
    Twenty Thousand Hertz logo design avant garde gothic listen sound design type halftone typography illustration podcast
    Do No Harm graphicdesign type designer hobby crafts crafting signage signs fortune favors the kind vernacular modular type typography type design maxim saying manifesto type typogaphy beads
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Kristen Brittain

    Kristen Brittain

    Boston, MA

    Be A Good Human Logo digital handlettering procreate typography logo logotype smile good human good hand lettered logo hand lettered branding design branding logodesign design
    No Rain, No Rainbows procreate illustration procreate lettering badge design rainbow flower flower illustration procreate art typography digital type handlettering lettering procreate design illustration
    Bridgerton - Diamond of the Season illustration design diamond procreate art digital illustration digital art illustration art bridgerton netflix digital procreate design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ivan Manolov

    Ivan Manolov

    Providence, RI

    Join Almanac designer experience design
    Annual Fourplus logo submission fourplus plus four branding symbol monogram mark manolov ivan logo design
    Burgas Tourist Identity Mockup illustration mark symbol type monogram logo typography manolov ivan design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Andrew Spencer

    Andrew Spencer

    Burlington, MA

    Design System Survey 2021 web design midcentury retro one page survey design systems
    3D Relief Map - Gros Morne National Park Canada canada poster topography outdoors national park relief 3d map
    Christmas Tree Website web design santa holidays scandinavian product page tree christmas
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adam Cutler

    Adam Cutler

    West Boylston, MA

    Rambudikon Agency Fest Handbill horror band art metal music gig poster concert
    Rambudikon Agency Fest Social Assets gig poster drawing illustration horror friday the 13th concert music
    Rambudikon Agency Fest Poster concert illustration horror friday the 13th gig poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Matt Willett

    Matt Willett

    Boston, MA

    Miss Macaron sweet cuphead vintage illustration fleischer fleischer style macarons macaron dessert
    Too Blessed folklore folkart auspicious lucky japanese culture japanese stressed blessed too blessed to be stressed daruma
    Я logo cursive type art type lettermark letter concept experiment typography script cyrillic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Susie Howard

    Susie Howard

    Westfield, MA

    Stonefruit Trail Mix Label Design for Skyline Beer Co. beer branding beer art craftbeer design illustration beer can beer label
    Seymour Wedding Branding logo event illustration design
    Sticker for Westfield, MA sticker illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Adeniyi Sonoiki

    Adeniyi Sonoiki

    Worcester, MA

    Eco app for IBM's creative jam challenge chart recycle user interface design uxui user interface ui mobile app product design minimal map illustration humaaans green app eco friendly eco drop shadow directions climate change climate app app design
    Student portal dashboard profile notification figma admin dashboard minimalist ux design student profile whitespace clean ui dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui student portal ui minimal product design drop shadow prototype app design user interface
    Email micro interaction email design minimal pixel visual design uiux avengers app design product design message sending paperplane microinteraction email design invision studio user interface prototype mobile app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Scott Dunlap

    Scott Dunlap

    Westhampton, MA

    Fitness and Exercise Line Icons workout exercise fitness illustration line vector ui icon icons icon set
    Fitness Line Icons illustration health exercise workout fitness line vector ui icon icons icon set
    Fitness Line Icons training exercise workout fitness illustration line vector icon icons icon set
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design

