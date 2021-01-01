Hire freelance UX designers in Lyon

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 167 freelance UX designers in Lyon available for hire

  • Benoit Drigny

    Lyon

    Baby hand wip motion baby minimalist minimal character colors flat illustration
    Sodexo Portal Illustrations minimalist branding healthy sport man illustration minimal character colors flat
    Sodexo Portal Illustrations library book branding woman illustration minimal character colors flat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jenny Lelong | Niniwanted

    Lyon, France

    A day in Tokyo shop stores town city tokyo japan
    Café of friends characters storefront japan coffee coffee shop café cafe
    Kaeru tee tee design frog cat okonomiyaki japan textile tshirt tee storefront
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Loïck Legallais

    Lyon

    Banking App branding payment financial app mobile ux design ui design card banking
    Travel reservation - Mobile Design minimal clean ui hotel mobile app flat ux design ui design traveling app mobile ux ui reservation ticket airport travel airbnb
    Shoes App mobile app shoes nike branding mobile app flat design ui ux ux design ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maite Franchi

    Lyon

    Kiehl's Characters texture pattern ruban gift characters characterdesign illustrator illustration vector
    Kiehl's Character UFC characterdesign roller woman character texture illustrator illustration vector
    Kiehl's Winter Collection indentity pack packaging travel box pattern red kiehls character bike dog illustrator illustration vector
    • Illustration
  • Gülşah Keleş

    Lyon, France

    The magic power of siesta sleeping cozzy room living room interior plants vector art girl colorful design vector illustration
    Cylantro bike city architecture green city biking city branding vector art colorful design vector illustration
    About today london trains goodbye railway station train railway vector art girl colorful design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nicolas Leuliet

    Lyon, France

    Onco - Landing page charts landing design elearning elearning courses online courses website design website product design product page homepage landing page web design web colors minimal app ux ui digital design
    Onco V2 mobile design mobile app desktop design desktop app chart charts statistics course app online courses elearning courses elearning web design web colors minimal app ux ui digital design
    Mob - Analytics - Ipad & Mobile responsive design responsive menu activity chart statistics statistic dashboard finance banking app bank web design web colors minimal app ux ui digital design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Victor Allegret

    Lyon, France

    Federal Finance dashboard - redesign light creative design uidesign creative design finance fintech dashboard federal finance
    Portfolio logo hero uidesign creative design 404 playground lab personal site website portfolio
    Yomoni - Dashboard creative design uidesign creative design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manon Probst

    Lyon Fr

    Family time in 2020 motion design character design illustration character illustrator
    Need yoga this time park draw illustrator caracter sport yoga
    Jumping, smiling, living lyon city caracter jump sport illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Danka

    Lyon, France

    Les bons plans Lyon - Tourism Concept branding typography ui ux webdesign website minimal lyon
    TypoCité — Store Concept boutique business commerce shopify ecommerce shop ecommerce lyon website branding ui typography grid minimal webdesign concept
    Ecclesia website - Proposition 2 webdesign website ux ui typography culture
    No specialties listed
  • Ugo Borrey

    Lyon, FRANCE

    Jardin de la cagette - Radish Logo farmers market vegetable logo vegetable organic logo organic food organic farm radish logo
    HipBlox LandingPage gradient rapper rap landing page hip hop music aurora landingpage landing hiphop
    Checkout page | DailyUIChallenge #2 | ZINKE&TAYLOR architecture checkout form checkout page checkout architecture daily ui challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui logo flat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Achille

    Lyon, France

    DA/UX/UI - Speleology ux design ui design tourism travel sport canyon cave art direction art director freelance webdesigner webdesign ui ux lyon france speleology federation
    DA/UX/UI - speleology travel nature tourism web designer art director speleology sport cave canyon black dark webdesign ui design ux design france lyon freelance ui ux art direction
    Impressionist museum exhibition - UX/UI Design exhibition corot monet museum impressionist impressionism france lyon art direction ux design ui design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

