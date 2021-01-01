Hire freelance UX designers in Bandung Id
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 962 freelance UX designers in Bandung Id available for hire
-
Jajang Irawan
Bandung, Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Ilham Maulana
Bandung, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Hendra Gunawan
Bandung, Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Bagas Mochammad Rhafi
Bandung, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Irfan Aziz 🌛
Bandung Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Indra Deva Aji Zakaria
Bandung, Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Dicky Indrayan
Bandung
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Dalih Rusmana
Bandung, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Muhamad Reza Adityawarman
Bandung, Indonesia
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Aris Prabowo
Bandung, Indonesia
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Delip Nugraha
Cimahi, Indonesia
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.