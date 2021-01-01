Hire freelance mobile designers in Bandung Id

  • Jajang Irawan

    Jajang Irawan

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Dashboard - Analytics - purple user uidesigner indonesiandesigner subscription graphic pageviews members total visitor traffic webapp audience data statistics analytic clean sketch ui dashboard
    Home device control app - Dark version - darkui wifi control sound volume indonesiandesigner temperature energy cyberpunk dark controlapp homedevice home device ui clean sketch mobile app
    "Rorompok" Mobile app prototype - UI KIT - clean uikit house home rent sketch mobileapp prototype
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ilham Maulana

    Ilham Maulana

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Sonata - Music Events Landing Page music art events concert music event ux branding color web design website web uiux uidesign design ui
    Egypt - Travel Landing Page interface clean sand typography layout travel agency vacation branding web ui design landing page illustration uiux uidesign design ui travel dessert egypt
    MereBagong - Delivery Landing page web typography vector delivery app landing page color illustration uiux uidesign ui design delivery
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

    Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Task Management Dashboard design logo line chart list manage calendar schedule chart interface management task website dashboard ux clean web ui
    Diajar - Online Course Landing Page ui web search member testimonials testimonial clean subscribe footer header pricing topics language list website landingpage courses online course
    Meditation Music App #Exploration gradient glass clean to do list routines list song playlist music calm peace meditation relax iphone ios
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Hendra Gunawan

    Hendra Gunawan

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Hero Banner Stakekeeping polkadot crypto investment crypto mining ethereum bitcoins crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto illustrations ui design landing page banner design banner
    Football Banner | Explorations concept design wireframe subscriptions email silhouette people subscribe hero image banner football uiux ux design ui design
    Law Firm Landing Page (Iteration-2) isometric illustration illustraion hero image hero banner website builder ui design uiux interface design landing page design landing page website design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Irfan Aziz 🌛

    Irfan Aziz 🌛

    Bandung Indonesia

    NVIDIA Studio Unofficial Mascot - 3D Illustration app gradient 3d art cute animation interface inspiration cinema 4d branding logo minimal ui 3d nvidia illustration website hero section 3d illustration
    Natural Crystal for Crypto NFT 3d animation ui ux website crypto app glass cinema 4d nfts ethereum minimal illustration animation 3d crypto crystal nft marketplace marketplace nft
    Agency Website Design branding interface minimal creative design cinema 4d inspiration ux ui animation 3d animation 3d illustration 3d home page landing page agency branding web app web design website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Indra Deva Aji Zakaria

    Indra Deva Aji Zakaria

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Wirephramer Redesign Concept minimalism minimalist simple wireframe concept redesign concept redesigned redesign website design colorful branding uiux ui blue and white illustration webdesign web design ui design uidesign
    Motion Laboratory All Section Design motion design red redesign website design webdesign ui branding illustration web design uiux ui design uidesign
    Motion Laboratory Landing Page Design landing page ui branding illustration laboratory website design web design uiux red landing page landing ui ui design uidesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dicky Indrayan

    Dicky Indrayan

    Bandung

    Callour Branding Identity callers elements card fresh clean figma branding agency branding concept ux ui mockup logodesign yellow blue vector identity identity branding logo branding brand
    Callour Team Logo Branding design unique yellow blue icon debut team motion gif animation vector branding after effect logo
    Car Wash and Protection App || Part 2 mobile product design design unique appstore visual design b2c uiux mockup fresh clean iphone ios automotive figma carwash app design app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

    Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Healthy Landing Page clean website web landing page flat simple ux ui
    Service Marketplace App android marketplace service app flat ios app ux ui
    Trading Web Landing Page website uiux ui landing page ui home landing page web flat ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dalih Rusmana

    Dalih Rusmana

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Treasy Mobile App android dark mode dark ui transfer money pay paypal bill digital transaction wallet finance financial app payment mobile ios userinterface ux
    Dashboard Simple simple webdesign web userexperience uxdesign userinterface design ux ui uidesign
    Farmscout Landing Page design ux ui uidesign webdesign farmland farm buyer seller green simple clean interface simple illustration hero section hero image homepage landingpage
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aris Prabowo

    Aris Prabowo

    Bandung, Indonesia

    KITA Modular Text-field component - [FREE] mobile web simple guidlines design system prototyping date-picker dropdown select input text field form uikit ui freebies free
    Back Office For Trading App dashboard analytics chart transaction wallet currencies trade trading fintech value date graph chart
    Trading Mobile App investment invest finance fintech ui card shares comodities currency crypto share trading platform trading
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Galvanis Kelvin Alpharezzy

    Galvanis Kelvin Alpharezzy

    Bandung, Indonesia

    Instagram Post Management ui ux management instagram post instagram simple design design ui design clean design ui minimalist app white mobile design mobile ui
    Tech Ecommerce App gadget technology eccomerce tech simple design design ui design clean design ui minimalist app white mobile design mobile ui
    Catlovers App 😸 dailyui animal catlovers cats uiux uidesign design illustration ui design clean design ui minimalist white app mobile design mobile ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

