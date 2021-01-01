Hire freelance UX designers in Abuja

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 191 freelance UX designers in Abuja available for hire

  • Apollo

    Apollo

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Inspira - Logo Design ⭐ icon star branding logo design concept gradient logomark logo flat design
    Atluh - Logo Design 👑 blue icon letter a crown monogram logo design concept gradient logomark logo flat design
    80s Retro 👾 purple constellation stars mountains graphic design retro design retrowave retro 80s style 80s illustration gradient flat design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sodiq Lasisi

    Sodiq Lasisi

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Event App design ui ux product design ui
    Dribbble design leaderboard mobile app design ui ux ux ui design product design
    Party people landing page design webdesign ux ui ux ui product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Musa Farouk

    Musa Farouk

    Abuja, Nigeria.

    Earnings Dashboard Mobile UI wallet vector ux ui typography money ios graph design daily clean branding brand app agent milestones targets mobile dashboad home
    QR Code Scanner 📷 🔊 interaction design code ixd capture camera scanner
    Landing Page Design - Triangle cards ux directory artisan dribbble dark clarity branding ui gold
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Emike Okoyomoh

    Emike Okoyomoh

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Personal Banking and Finance App
    Real Estate App uiux website design app design uidesign dailyui real estate
    Finance App dailyappdesign dailywebdesign minimalistdesign designinspiration uiuxdesign behance dribbble financeapp userexperience userinterface webdesign websitedesign ux uidesign uxdesign ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Clarence Aigbuza

    Clarence Aigbuza

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Social Media Design graphic design graphicdesign
    2canplay dating app - Marketing Website ux design webdesign website user experience uiux ui design uidesign ui
    QUOTE WEB UI user experience design user interface design ux design uxdesign ux website ui design ui design uidesign ui ux website ui website design web design webdesign website user interface user experience uiux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Quincy

    Quincy

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Nomalie Logo fashion flat app icon design web design typography logo
    Ida Rose Studio - Logo proposal. graphic designer minimal proposal branding logo
    Tekena Logo fashion branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
  • Damilola Shofoluwe

    Damilola Shofoluwe

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Landing page concept dark ui dark theme colorful mobile ui visual design ui design website typography web
    Scrappers Architecture Landing page architecture vector website typography web minimal ux ui design
    Scrappers Architecture Landing page interaction design website design color vector flatdesign architecture design architecture ux website web minimal ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Malik Gwandu

    Malik Gwandu

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Car Rental Mobile App dashboad profile location ratings vehicles lend hire rental car clean colors africa ui ux app mobile
    Web Redesign colors ui ux landing illustration typography logo electricity branding design africa website
    Drug Prescription - Mobile App drugs health hospital africa prescription search profile patient doctors medical research gradient mobile app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raphael Nweke

    Raphael Nweke

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Rice farmer splash and login screen login splash screen agric green design logo website concept mobile
    credit card checkout checkout iphone mobile credit card
    location app calendar map location mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Obinna Ezekwesili

    Obinna Ezekwesili

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Classic Restaurant ui website portfolio restaurant food ux design web ui
    cinema cinema dark theme dark mode dark ui ui
    music design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • chibueze okoye

    chibueze okoye

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Game Pass UI Design inspiration illustration ux app ui figma design
    apple music web UI illustration figma design ui ux app
    Playstation Companion ui design ux app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.