Hire freelance designers in Nigeria

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 2,393 freelance designers in Nigeria available for hire

  • Emmanuel Ikechukwu

    Emmanuel Ikechukwu

    Nigeria

    Workout Application health caoch calendar cards stats dashboard activity userinterface gym training piqodesign piqo ui nike workout fitness minimal clean design app
    Messages — Create New Group animation ui micro interaction motion graphics form motion chat messages clean daily ui minimal design interface animation card interaction web desktop
    Author & Comments — Blog Mobile App article app design minimal ios clean ui daily ui feed blog design blog blogger blog post comment comments post author
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Augustus

    Augustus

    Lagos, Nigeria

    ⌚Save time⌚ black productivity equality diversity cadigan sweater time clock graphic design web 3d vector illustration
    Space ready idea astronaut suit biker graphic design visual designer palette color theory doodle illustration clean vector
    Our Story - header II shadow light cape desert safari pyramid 2.5d isometric 3d dark m web clean ui ux illustration vector
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Apollo

    Apollo

    Abuja, Nigeria

    Inspira - Logo Design ⭐ icon star branding logo design concept gradient logomark logo flat design
    Atluh - Logo Design 👑 blue icon letter a crown monogram logo design concept gradient logomark logo flat design
    Muddy Hills birds trees hills landscape illustration landscape design landscape graphic design illustration flat design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dare Adekoya

    Dare Adekoya

    Nigeria

    New Landing Page konoha landing page website fast abeg cash money fintech app design ui
    Invite money accept ajo abeg fintech vector flat icon nigeria invite app ux design ui
    Abeg Website Homepage p2p cash abeg app abeg purple memoji icon typography web fintech app website invite nigeria ux design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Chidalu Ugwu

    Chidalu Ugwu

    Nigeria

    Slash Card finance card subscription mobile app interface inspiration mobiletrends mobile uiinspiration uitrends figma website illustration app ui ux web design ui design minimal design
    subby netflix hero section landing subscription finance figma webdesign illustration website design ux ui minimal web design ui design
    Subscription Manager App - Onboarding social slide intro mobile onboarding spotify netflix figma website illustration ux ui app web design ui design minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Commissioner of Design™

    Commissioner of Design™

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Sneaky Santa vector signup login figma illustraion animation prototype anonymous sharing gift game snow red app christmas santa
    Couch (WIP) navigation nav bar home signup login minimal logo figma illustration mobile white theme black and red black and white white minimal therapist medical therapy health mental health awareness mental health
    Duniapay Loans loan app figma dashboard home success calculator app fintech payments loans mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aderinsola Oluwafemi

    Aderinsola Oluwafemi

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Give Feedback | Eden Life food app food meals feedback app ux  ui ux design uiux ui design user interface product design ui
    Meal Selection Flow | Eden Life ui meals food app app mobile app food order food uiux ux  ui ux design ui design user interface product design
    Blog Mobile | Eden Life blog design blog web design website ux  ui ux design uiux ui design user interface product design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • David Ofiare

    David Ofiare

    Uyo, Nigeria

    Tag Heuer digital watch swiss nigeria artificial intelligence uidesign uiux interface design watch design watch tag heuer david ofiare
    Vibex music vibe concept adobe xd landing page david ofiare nigeria ui design glassmorphism neumorphism skeuomorphism ai immersive music player music
    Ability UI Kit other screens adobe xd mobile app android artificialintelligence finance crypto payment darkmode shopping glassmorphism david ofiare
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fiyin Adeniyi

    Fiyin Adeniyi

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Giovanni Fish Market lettermark mongram badge logo vintage vintage logo fish logo branding logo
    Chameleon Logo animal logo design animal animal logo icon logo design logomark design logo
    Rent App Logo Design icon logomark logo logo design vector illustration design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bernice Johnson

    Bernice Johnson

    Lagos, Nigeria

    xChanger Logo Exploration currency crypto logodesigner logodesign uidesign uiux branding logo illustration app design design
    Buycoins website design uxdesigner lagos uidesigner webdesigner nigeria buycoins websdesign websitedesign website illustration app design uiux uidesign dailyui ui design
    Stlin. webdesigner webdesign websitedesign website uxdesigner uiuxdesigner uidesigner uxdesign ux illustration app design uiux uidesign dailyui ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chukwuma.U

    Chukwuma.U

    Lagos, Nigeria.

    Personal Portfolio V.1.0.0 branding userinterface ux personal website dark mode dark theme dark ui minimal ui clean landingpage webdesign design portfolio website portfolio website web
    TrailerBox Dribbble Shot web website design hero section illustration ui design user experience userinterface design webflow trailerbox interface design website web design product design hero ux ui landing page
    Crinta Hotel Website Design user interface design webdesign web website design web design user interface nigeria interface design user experience landing page design uiux ui website product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.