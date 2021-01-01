Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Minneapolis, MN

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Malley Design

    Minneapolis

    HALCON Brand Expansion badge minneapolis icon branding brand logo vector illustration
    HALCON Brand Expansion minneapolis pattern design icon branding brand vector logo illustration
    HALCON Brand Expansion vector branding identity badge system crafted minneapolis logo hand icon graphic design
    No specialties listed
  • Brent Schoepf

    Minneapolis, MN

    Owl gold snake star moon owl
    3 collage
    2 collage
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Leslie Olson

    Minneapolis, MN

    Water sign love: Cancer Crab in the Reef planet water sea water sign sun sign cancer crab ocean coral reef nature abstract illustration design
    Temperance River stamp lino block hand drawn state park outdoors art abstract nature illustration design
    Lake Superior Barrel Waves park point grand marais shoreline lake superior north surf waves cold
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rich Stromwall

    Victoria, Minnesota, USA

    Cliff cliffs islands trees clouds sky nature ocean woods illustration vector
    Prince rock 80s prince portrait illustration vector
    Austin 10 Cambridge Woody classic car vintage isometric illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Theresa Ptak

    Minneapolis, MN

    Stop Line 3 - Loon stopline3 bird loon mississippi illustration
    Stop Line 3 - Great Blue Heron stopline3 river mississippi heron illustration
    Stop Line 3 - Beaver stopline3 beaver river mississippi illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joshua Gille

    Minneapolis, MN

    Drum Roll Studio wordmark animation identity brand branding drumroll roll drum studio riso risograph
    Achlis Ora balance swell waves water tail mn minnesota northshore north logo illustration design brand geometry monoline vector moose
    Accountability stop hand design icon geometry accountability justice protest blm fist monoline
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Cody Petts

    Minneapolis

    Camp Chef Rebrand wood logs bbq food grill hot red design identity branding campfire fire outdoors camping camp
    Zac Brown Band Illustrations vintage rustic southern tan design tattoo woodcut illustration stickers music
    Zac Brown Band Illustrations vintage hat tumbleweed bear snake owl eagle peach illustration stickers band tattoos skull country
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jared Tuttle

    Minneapolis, MN

    Untold Packaging pattern design pattern floral pattern filigree floral illustrator illustration lineart linework dessert packaging gold foil packaging design packaging
    Cobra - Screen Print cobra pins pin enamel pins enamel pin screenprinting screenprints screenprint snake illustration snake monoline gold drawing illustrator linework illustration
    Hummingbird Logo design graphic design illustrator illustration linework monoline hummingbirds hummingbird identitydesign branding logo designer icon design icon logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kevin Fluegel

    Minneapolis, MN

    Victory MPLS vintage illustration logotype logo badge typography identity branding
    Blair Meat Co. chainsaw texas industrial vintage identity branding badge typography
    Bee Kind Sweet Treats honeycomb bee bakery vintage monogram logo badge typography identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anthony Lane

    Minneapolis, Minn., U.S.A.

    Mill City Outfitters branding logo identity fishing
    Made By Design Icons logo design branding symbol identity iconography icon design icons
    The Mill Printed Works letterpress collateral business cards identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Torey Needham

    Minneapolis

    Happy 4th of July monoline illustration independence day 4thofjuly symbol icon mark logo eagle branding
    Summer is Here community malley plants flowers overlay gardening summer minneapolis design illustration symbol icon typography logo branding
    Posavad Pines Branding house and tree trees neighborhood residential homes pine tree homes residential letter icon mn design branding typography mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

