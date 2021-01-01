Hire freelance creative directors in Minneapolis, MN

Viewing 11 out of 209 freelance creative directors in Minneapolis, MN available for hire

  • Cody Petts

    Cody Petts

    Minneapolis

    Camp Chef Rebrand wood logs bbq food grill hot red design identity branding campfire fire outdoors camping camp
    Zac Brown Band Illustrations vintage rustic southern tan design tattoo woodcut illustration stickers music
    Zac Brown Band Illustrations vintage hat tumbleweed bear snake owl eagle peach illustration stickers band tattoos skull country
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jesse Lindhorst

    Jesse Lindhorst

    Minneapolis, MN

    Quizbang!! Cards illustrative bright playful pop halftone grungy grit doodle branding business card
    Quizbang!! Logo Lockup trivia pop explosion playful comic tonal bitmap grungy gritty branding logo
    Foodsby Brand Illustrations stylized takeout delivery flavor food doodle illustration pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Studio du Nord

    Studio du Nord

    Minneapolis, Minnesota

    Indo 45 45 logotypes logo design numbers number 5 4 lettermark lettering type typography logotype logo monogram
    Cardinal 45° diamond square logo design symbol icon logo minimalist minimal blue jay bluejay cardinal bird icon bird logo bird
    Cardinal 60° triangle logo triangle equilateral blue jay bluejay bird logo bird illustration design logo design minimal icon symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jordan Cullen

    Jordan Cullen

    Minneapolis, MN

    RMW typography architecture logo stout brand system branding design wordmark logotype architecture branding logo
    Gabriella's Kitchen pasta stout hemp frozen meals italian branding businesscard letterpress logotype logo
    Get Lost marketing branding botanical stout kiva lost farm cannabis specimen scientific illustration collage pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Brent Schoepf

    Brent Schoepf

    Minneapolis, MN

    Owl gold snake star moon owl
    3 collage
    2 collage
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Riley Carroll

    Riley Carroll

    Minneapolis, MN

    Representation & Inclusivity geometric uplift accessibility ada blind braille wheelchair woman illustration primary colors diversity inclusivity representation
    Placemat Branding cut out serif dinner meal pattern bowl food catering geometric typography logodesign logo branding
    WONDERLAND! new york city experiential holiday christmas snow globe gingerbread font typeface lettering rounded bullseye target typography illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Drew Elrick

    Drew Elrick

    St. Paul, MN

    12 Hours of Road America Kit cycling jersey jersey cycling kit cycling sports event wisconsin logo race
    Hairpin 100 Criterium design motorsports racing cycling event sports wisconsin race logo
    King Square Bear illustration king brown logo crown square bear
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Halftone Digital

    Halftone Digital

    Minneapolis, MN

    Interactive Homepage for Custom Saunas color selector animated icons gif icons responsive mobile saunas red uxui ux web design website design home webflow website builder webdesign website homepage
    Clutch Desktop UI gamer ui dark ui dark theme community upload screen video upload video gamer dark mode
    Clutch.Win User Onboarding design animation ui ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Malley Design

    Malley Design

    Minneapolis

    HALCON Brand Expansion badge minneapolis icon branding brand logo vector illustration
    HALCON Brand Expansion minneapolis pattern design icon branding brand vector logo illustration
    HALCON Brand Expansion vector branding identity badge system crafted minneapolis logo hand icon graphic design
    No specialties listed
  • Baron Von Gunter

    Baron Von Gunter

    Minneapolis, MN

    All Aboard The Creed InternSHIP! branding brand creed blender 3d illustration illustration 3d hiring cyan yellow development intern design intern ship intern internship
    Vote for SPACED! covid social distance website design mobile app uidesign branding open peeps illustration webflow ux ui website
    holidays are fine anxiety 2020 holidays snow globe this is fine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Leslie Olson

    Leslie Olson

    Minneapolis, MN

    Water sign love: Cancer Crab in the Reef planet water sea water sign sun sign cancer crab ocean coral reef nature abstract illustration design
    Temperance River stamp lino block hand drawn state park outdoors art abstract nature illustration design
    Lake Superior Barrel Waves park point grand marais shoreline lake superior north surf waves cold
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

