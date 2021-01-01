Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Medellín

  • Francisco Rendon

    Francisco Rendon

    Medellín / Colombia

    App Concept Back to the future - Onboarding responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Home responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Bot responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Robinsson Cravents

    Robinsson Cravents

    Medellín - Colombia

    All Harm Ends Here 01 zbrush nature art landscape illustration 3dillustration characterdesign illustration 3d
    Breakfast web design isometric isometric illustration flat illustration food infographic illustration 3d
    FOOD DATA LANDING ILLUSTRATION2 VENTANAS2020 character design isometric isometric illustration flat illustration infographic food illustration 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jessica Vaslam

    Jessica Vaslam

    Medellín, Colombia

    Monchies - Web Illustration digital illustration digital art icon illustration web illustration texture character characterdesign photoshop brushes illustration
    RandomStamps #6 brushes photoshop mana potion game design game art postage randomstamp postal illustration potion stamp design stamp
    RandomStamps #5 whistle cartoon illustration cartoon randomstamp postal postage stamp design stamp cartoon character pandemic cuphead toilet paper character design character adobe illustrator vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vanessa López

    Vanessa López

    Medellín

    Pattern kit 🎨 ui ux ramdom experimental brading brushes color pattern
    Vet app design appdesign pets tables medical record data folder cards flat icon pastel veterinary vet animal clean minimal app ux ui
    Dar Mode App android icon users tables cards tabs interface minimal clean dark app darmode app design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mary Palmar

    Mary Palmar

    Medellín, Colombia

    Global Shapers: Mi Casa, Tu Casa Illustrations illustration design branding and identity social media illustration branding design
    Global Shapers: Mi Casa Tu Casa logo design illustration logo branding design idenitity branding and identity branding logo design design
    Mocha on Main: Online Magazine for Entrepreneurs logo magazine online magazine branding and identity branding logo design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jomag Heredia

    Jomag Heredia

    Medellín, Colombia

    My old room in voxels illustration voxelart trend lightning fun wip concept render 3d voxel magicavoxel
    App Carulla Redesign brand identity uxui ecommerce mobile app app clean ui uxdesign mobile ui ux dailyui shop food app green supermarket fresco fresh app design
    App Éxito Redesign shopping cart shopping ecommerce mobile uiux app design app identity ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • fluore_scente

    fluore_scente

    Medellín

    birthday vector cake gift box cat dog
    Fluorescente lettering logo design logo
    The Vegan Facist - Gary Yourofsky activism vector lettering comic rambo misanthropy veganism vegan
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Juan Fernando Ramirez

    Juan Fernando Ramirez

    Medellín, Colombia

    Sport App sport product design ux mobile ios app visual design ui
    Travel social media travel app travel mobile product design flat app ux visual design ui design
    Personal branding · JF Designer visual identity jf logo brand card presentation card design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daniela Ramírez

    Daniela Ramírez

    Medellin, Colombia

    Dalí portrait yorkie pet animalillustration dogillustration dog animal children art children book illustration art illustration
    Mathilda movie illustration movie natalieportman mathilda leontheprofessional enviroment charactedesign children art children book illustration art illustration
    E vector logo color palette gif celanimation letter type typography motion design animation 2d animated gif animation branding illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Sebastian Piedrahita

    Sebastian Piedrahita

    Medellin, Colombia.

    Schedule english class languages calendar class schedule web dashboard design dashboad animated typography interface branding illustration interaction design design designers english
    MMA academy app 🥊 boxing gloves jiujitsu academy sports ui ux reserve check in class classes designers yellow app fitness app fitness boxing mma design
    Home page portfolio animation home portfolio site portfolio ux app branding illustration animated design ui interaction design designers
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ivaylo Klissarov

    Ivaylo Klissarov

    Medellín, Colombia

    Polaroid - Mobile polaroid photography design digital ui motion product
    Polaroid - Desktop photography product digital design ui polaroid
    Polaroid - Instagram campaign instagram photography motion polaroid digital design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design

