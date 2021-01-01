Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Cluj Napoca

Viewing 11 out of 148 freelance UI & visual designers in Cluj Napoca available for hire

  • Voicu Apostol

    Voicu Apostol

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Health Dashboard UI Kit sport vegan tracker elements chart pie nav kit button icon profile graph web dashboard purple app health fitness ui
    Focus — Dark Landing Page tracking yoga meditation focus kit ui website modern red orange rose animation 3d landing dark
    Apple AirTags design mockup product copper tile white metal keychain lost my find device render 3d concept tracking apple airtags airtag
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tamás Moroz

    Tamás Moroz

    Cluj Napoca

    Crypto Icons illustrator airdrop market cap blockchain bitcoin crypto shine illustration pack icon set icon
    Gene Guard Logo pattern genomics dna gene design illustration mark vector branding identity brand logo
    Gene Guard identity genomics dna gene design illustration mark vector branding identity brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Darius Dan

    Darius Dan

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Brazil coconut parrot rio brazil illustration freebie icons
    Bible Events easter christmas risen cow fire egypt donkey jesus premium illustration icons
    Sea Life Icons seahorse crab jellyfish octopus ocean sea illustration icons
    • Illustration
  • Lolita Calistru

    Lolita Calistru

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    WE STAND TOGETHER pride art vector art vector illustration digital illustration digital art illustration design illustration art
    Girls character graphic design vector art vector illustration digital illustration digital art illustration design illustration art
    HAPPY PRIDE 🌈 vector animation animation 2d vector art vector illustration digital illustration digital art illustration design illustration art
    • Illustration
  • Maria Elisabeta Cucu

    Maria Elisabeta Cucu

    Cluj, Romania

    Beer Stories negative space art negative space concept beer beer illustration beer concept minimal drawing illustration vector ve
    Lockdown scrolling phone naked terrarium tiger king tiger houseplants sourdough couple minimal hand color drawing illustration vector
    36 days of type color flat vector vintage mid century modern bauhaus brutalist modernist type 36daysoftype07 36dayoftype e d c b a
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Adam Kiss

    Adam Kiss

    Cluj Napoca

    Cooking app concept app recipes cooking web responsive minimalistic design ui ux concept
    Winery Website - Products page concept concept ui ux winery wine design web
    Flower Shop Mobile app concept colors pastel nature shop flowers mobile concept design ux ui ios android
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Symbold Studio

    Symbold Studio

    Cluj-Napoca

    Travel planner advice color holday vacation planner review message tip pin bird travel
    Sunny Side Up naming strategy studio branding romania symbold sunrise egg yellow doers thinkers creative production video
    SDC PROPERTIES safety trust natural organic grow tree city key living appartments location pins building development real estate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Veronika Nedelcu

    Veronika Nedelcu

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Mobile App - Job Tree ui illustration product illustration mobile illustration mobile ui ux design ui design mobile app
    Isolation cinema4dart 3d house house 3d cinema4d
    Duality bus going to work thoughts
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sergiu Mara

    Sergiu Mara

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    E-Scooters Ride Details electric scooter lock details ride mobile app product design product app mobile
    E-Scooter Rental App branding logo product design product app mobile urban commute community unlock nfc qr road map location rent sharing ride electric scooters
    Insurance Website Exploration insurance webdesign design ui service finance business web website page landing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andreea Nagy

    Andreea Nagy

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Music Player UI Design ui design challenge ui design music player app music player ui music player music app
    Relieve app Case Study depression app mental health ux ui design casestudy app
    Kidia - UX/UI Case Study branding logo illustration design cartoons tablet app casestudy colorful kids app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lucian Tudorache

    Lucian Tudorache

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Visitor Analytics Application - Traffic Structure Design
    Body Care Illustrations circle cosmetics body care aging drop leaf bio eco vegan logo branding identity marks mark illustrations app abstract icon icons design
    Visitor Analytics - Analytics Application - Chat Inbox Design 📨 grid web simplicity design messages message interface clean app design ux ui user interface app application dashboard inbox chat
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

