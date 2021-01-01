Hire freelance designers in Romania

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 959 freelance designers in Romania available for hire

  • Szende Brassai

    Szende Brassai

    Transylvania,Romania

    Parakeat [concept #2] adline logo design branding brassai leaf nature bird parakeet
    Wedding Music Guide - infographic design contemporary classic jazz style guide dance information design infographic music wedding
    Parakeat [concept - wip] plant nature leaf parakeet bird
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

    Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

    Timisoara

    ButterflyMilk Creative English School negative space bottle playful fun identity branding gif animation logo creative kids children school milk butterfly
    Rail Unit logotype wordmark creative visual identity identity logo train railway rail
    ButterflyMilk drops playful cute kreatank brand identity visual identity creative fun children writing reading language english classes teaching school milk butterfly logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lucian Radu

    Lucian Radu

    Bucharest

    Nice as a Tiger Patch Design headwear sale emblem icon cartoon mascot animal modern patch tiger illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
    Scratchboard Skull Patch Design emblem icon modern horror dark lines bones skeleton skull scratchboard patch headwear illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
    Elegant Bear Logo original emblem icon flat modern mascot cartoon bow tie elegant animal bear illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Razvan Vezeteu

    Razvan Vezeteu

    Suceava, Romania

    Flowers flower illustration illustration art vase pot flowers flower vectorart illustration
    Catronaut sticker science astronaut space cat retro line minimal simple illustration
    Reading clouds sky lightbulb books reading man woman person simple minimal graphic design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Voicu Apostol

    Voicu Apostol

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Health Dashboard UI Kit sport vegan tracker elements chart pie nav kit button icon profile graph web dashboard purple app health fitness ui
    Focus — Dark Landing Page tracking yoga meditation focus kit ui website modern red orange rose animation 3d landing dark
    Apple AirTags design mockup product copper tile white metal keychain lost my find device render 3d concept tracking apple airtags airtag
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • UNOM design

    UNOM design

    Romania

    Indonesian Shadow Puppet Logo graphic premium emblem icon modern puppet shadow indonesian illustration vector mark design branding logo
    Cute Fox Logo for Sale line flat kids emblem icon modern cartoon mascot cute fox illustration animal vector mark design branding logo
    Roaring Lion Logo feline emblem icon flat premium modern shield angry king wild roar lion illustration animal vector mark design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tamás Moroz

    Tamás Moroz

    Cluj Napoca

    Crypto Icons illustrator airdrop market cap blockchain bitcoin crypto shine illustration pack icon set icon
    Gene Guard Logo pattern genomics dna gene design illustration mark vector branding identity brand logo
    Gene Guard identity genomics dna gene design illustration mark vector branding identity brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Victor Niculici

    Victor Niculici

    Bucharest

    Artsflow App - Pursue your passion for the arts mobile colors client creative art payment session connect chat messages cards practitioners passion creatives booking community arts application app design app
    Pet Care - App Design schedule activity walk grooming reminder app reminders appointment mobile app concept dog care pet care pet ux design ui
    Sweetooth App - UI Design craving sweet tooth concept frappuccino donut 3d illustration app ui design creative product design mobile ui app design mobile app design mobile drink sweet
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alex Seciu

    Alex Seciu

    Brasov

    Mail Hippo - logo concept hippo animal logo email logo hippo logo
    Lazy dog sleep logo animal logo dog cartoon dog dog logo
    Rainbow Crow rainbow bird logo brid colors crow logo crow
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • KonnstantinC✈

    KonnstantinC✈

    Bucharest, Romania

    Car Dashboard Interface V2 dashboard design technology ui ux figma application interface car dashboard car hmi car interface
    Car Dashboard Interface application screen ui user experience voice assistant auto interface dashboard ui car
    AirPods Max Illustration device audio vector creative product apple design illustration figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mica Andreea

    Mica Andreea

    Bucharest, Romania

    Adobe + Google Workspace Banner Design header banner illustrations ui design product design ui ux web design interface visual design graphic illustration google workplace google figma adobe xd design app blog website
    Responsible Vaccinated Fox Sticker Illustration icons cartoon covid vaccine ui app website editorial poster procreate art illustration branding mascot character design animals fox funny stickers
    Adobe Blog Banner Design ui figma adobe xd website app vector illustrations outline icons integration apps system branding interface graphic design illustration banner blog adobe
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

