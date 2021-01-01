Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Amsterdam

  • Yummygum

    Yummygum

    Amsterdam

    Flagpack v2 Promo Material marketing material instagram stories instagram story instagram promotional promo marketing product hunt producthunt
    Martin Garrix website concept brand identity branding identity concept artist website artist parallax layers dj musician music website website concept slide deck concept martin garrix identity
    Official Martin Garrix website design ui header parallax artist website dark website website edm dance artist music deejay dj producer martin garrix
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • blacklead studio

    blacklead studio

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Hollow Light // Website landing page landing webdesign website web home page main product shop store ui ux light
    Character Animation character design inspiration creative cel animation 2d animation animation
    Camel Ride inspiration design creative illustration gif animated gif animation
    • Web Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Product Design
  • Kubilay Sapayer

    Kubilay Sapayer

    Amsterdam

    Mojo for OS X - Maps icon mac os x replacement theme icon ios
    Mojo for Mac OS Big Sur - Icon Set mac icon icon set big sur icon big sur mac osx
    Kubilay.me 2020 Portfolio kubilay responsive 2020 design art portfolio
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Deniz Kurtcepe

    Deniz Kurtcepe

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    OneArt - Detail page clean animations muzli light design ae gif debut ux ui smooth minimal transition animation
    Product Detail Page uidesign ui ux visual design electronics beats ecommence custom type design minimal ux ui
    Fashion - Ecomm - Intro fashion light ecommerce ae muzli logodesign transition smooth minimal animation ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vince Schwidder

    Vince Schwidder

    Amsterdam

    Customer Success Case logo statistics dashboard analytics clients blue case portfolio client
    Creating a Poll in Bizy (Motion) vote star rating rating compose collaborate community add create interface card poll webapp app
    Lifestyle Reading Experience Blog skin care skin hair photography articles read health lifestyle webshop grooming shopping checkout shave shop bevel ecommerce
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Georgemaine

    Georgemaine

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Public template gallery animation smooth animated web webdesign seamless loop ui template loop presentation template presentation slide pitch
    Framer Syntax Theme gif cards editor syntax code feature design web ux theme framer ui
    Framer Blog Cards code web native macos ios prototype design interactive gif ui blog framer
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tristan Kromopawiro

    Tristan Kromopawiro

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Home Business Ideas graphic design spot illustration design vector illustrator illustration
    Butterfly design illustrator drawing illustration
    Tree tree nature illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mark Forge

    Mark Forge

    Amsterdam

    globe logo global basketball design logo earth search industrial minimalistic flat app g globe
    beat rabbit logo minimalist startup flat app logo
    beat rabbit logo run markforge drum app machine rounded sound bun rabbit bunny flat logo beats
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Eugen Eşanu

    Eugen Eşanu

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Advanced Filters filter dropdown sidebar dropdown salesforce outreach zoominfo apollo search analytics saas nest nested filters filtering sorting sort by filter by filter filters ui dashboard
    Search Results + Hover States sort sort by filter by filters analytics ui zoominfo apollo salesforce sales prospect prospecting results list view list search results search dashboard strategy saas
    Employee Departments Chart segment segmentation checkbox filter by filter filter departments ui dashboard strategy saas analytics statistic departments department employee lists list pie chart charts chart
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Frederique Matti

    Frederique Matti

    Amsterdam

    Reading him a bedtime story illustrator female textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustration
    cheese & butts textures ipadpro procreate brush female scene texture character illustrator illustration
    always looking at butts girl textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Robbert Schefman

    Robbert Schefman

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Glossarie website webdesign minimal serif colourful playful copywriting copywriter portfolio web clean ui colorful colour color vibrant typography typographic symbols animation
    Layout (019) - Scōtt, payments creditcard blockchain business
    Layout (018) - Scōtt, socials instagram social blockchain business
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

