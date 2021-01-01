Hire freelance creative directors in Amsterdam

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 852 freelance creative directors in Amsterdam available for hire

  • Vince Schwidder

    Amsterdam

    Customer Success Case logo statistics dashboard analytics clients blue case portfolio client
    Creating a Poll in Bizy (Motion) vote star rating rating compose collaborate community add create interface card poll webapp app
    Lifestyle Reading Experience Blog skin care skin hair photography articles read health lifestyle webshop grooming shopping checkout shave shop bevel ecommerce
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Radek Blonski

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Skateboarding Day 2020 illustrator skate skateboarding skateboarder posterdesign poster illustration
    Hello Spring 2021 skateboarding hamster posterdesign poster illustration
    Waves Show Podcast cartoon character micrphone posterdesign podcast poster illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex van Zijl

    Utrecht

    Appetite – Home Page 3d card video page transition scroll webflow hover interaction hero branding clean animation website ux ui
    Provisn – Home Page webflow glitch art direction bitcoin crypto hero branding animation website ux ui
    Play it Forward nonprofit art direction typogaphy illustration hero branding website ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nozzman

    Rotterdam, the Netherlands

    hedgehog in a swimming ring swimming ring hedgehog
    ✽ Baby card: Reva ✽ fox snow illustration baby birth announcement
    Dealing with a narcissistic manager editorial manager narcissistic narcissism newspaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ruben Vaalt

    The Netherlands

    Studefy.io – Learn design at a high level clean website sketch figma learn courses e-learning uxdesign uidesign web design ux ui design
    Music Page – Martin Garrix animation typography ux ui design story blog post music player parallax artist website dark website website edm dance artist music deejay dj producer martin garrix
    Design Library - Watermelon design ux ui website illustrations snippets pricing buttons call-to-action cta call to action figma figma components design components design library components library
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jerrie Bührmann

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Golden Lovie Award for Open Wear awards webshop e-commerce logo brand snowboard online shop ecommerce ux ui design 2018 london lovies photography winning lovie gold award
    Logo design graphicdesign design ux ui typography icon vector illustration branding logo
    ETQ. product detail page font brand website ux ui typography photography branding logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Trudie Koorstra

    Amsterdam | The Netherlands

    Up papercutstyle u arrowup up symbol identity branding design mark logo
    Moving service concept mark vector letter symbol concept design logo moving moving service r
    Letter A letter vector concept identity design branding mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Oliver

    Amsterdam

    Portfolio Loading Animation motion design motion graphics vfx portfolio animation visual design typography animation typography smooth animation interaction ui animation after effects portfolio animation
    Footprint Overview animation after effects environment achievements tracking graphs tracker footprint mobile app ios app clean ux design ui design ux ui animation
    Footprint Tracker behaviour energy green carbon footprint app design ui design ux ui minimalistic clean breakdown dashboard overview goal tracking achievement progress infographic graph
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Frederique Matti

    Amsterdam

    Reading him a bedtime story illustrator female textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustration
    cheese & butts textures ipadpro procreate brush female scene texture character illustrator illustration
    always looking at butts girl textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Nick Broekema

    Amsterdam

    Having fun with Sketch sketchapp neon laser future flying robot sketchbook green blue illustrations branding illustration
    Gramena - Stationary logo design brand identity stationary mockup identity branding geometric yellow orange brown pattern a4 letter stationary
    Circular Shift - Homepage design brand identity homepage design event branding event blue green desktop header homepage shapes circular
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tristan Kromopawiro

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Home Business Ideas graphic design spot illustration design vector illustrator illustration
    Butterfly design illustrator drawing illustration
    Tree tree nature illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

