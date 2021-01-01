Hire freelance product designers in Seattle, WA

  • Eugene Machiavelli

    Eugene Machiavelli

    Redmond, WA

    Money Transferring App Concept bank app investment stocks banking user interface mobile design finance app banking app fintech finance financial app
    Cosplay Platform Website motion graphics ui design animation interaction website transition cosplay platform transition illustration web design website animation
    Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform motion graphic design shakuro visual identity identity brand logo design animated illustration motion graphics logo branding design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alex S. Mostov

    Alex S. Mostov

    Seattle

    Domain Successful header email crab ocean water ui logo design app tech flat texture vector icon illustration
    Domain Failed Email Header ocean animal crab texture flat app tech vector icon illustration graphic design branding ui
    World Class Support laptop computer tech support ux customer support ui logo design app tech flat texture vector icon illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shakuro Graphics

    Shakuro Graphics

    Redmond, WA

    Fast Motorcycle Delivery Illustration character illustration service food digital art illustration for web flat character design illustration art pizza bike bicycle motorcycle delivery character illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    Finance Management Icons icon set business processes business payment financial management bank banking online shopping graphic icon icons management finance illustrator vector shakuro design art illustration
    Finance Management Characters Illustration: Discussion illustration art character characters business characters manager team discussing processes business work management finance discussion contracting illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matt Naylor

    Matt Naylor

    Seattle, WA

    Waterpark Print (Detail) character design summer water park swimsuit art print print giclee childrens book kids illustration girl child kid illustration
    Waterpark Print animal swimsuit girl boy kids fountain sun flag water waterpark octopus character design childrens book kids illustration illustration print art print giclee print giclee
    Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 2) human character design character man power tools tools pencil building storefront ruler lumber wood lettering typography type letterpress adobe illustrator illustration mural design mural
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Arkady Nuriev

    Arkady Nuriev

    Seattle, WA

    The first Agile, Kanban-like LMS website productivity product page landing page landing trello education edtech e-learning elearning agile lms kanban board kanban
    Kanban Learning lms trello web design user interface task management app to do team online managing app design schedule collaboration cards e-learning education courses edtech dashboard product design
    Arena: the business side for fitness coaches. Solved. web design web visual design saas statistics landing page landing product design product page interface admin panel admin fittech fitness app fitness design system dashboard ui dashboard chart analytics
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rainfall

    Rainfall

    Seattle

    Bristol Wave Seafoods Website sustainability sustainable water food sea ocean boat ship fisherman fishing fish vector illustration website design webpage website web design ui ux
    Bristol Wave Humane Harvest Fishing Practices ship fisherman boat process video animation sustainability sustainable process fishing fish vector illustration brand website design webpage website web design ui ux
    Bristol Wave Website ship boat sea ocean video motion editorial commercial fishing fishing fish webpage logo vector illustration website design website web design ui ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nick Botner

    Nick Botner

    Seattle, WA

    AI2 Illustrations Standard motif artificial intelligence brand vector identity logo icon illustration
    AI2 New Website web design research ui design icon logo illustration branding artificial intelligence website
    System Icons system design ui brand vector identity logo icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Olivia Malone

    Olivia Malone

    Seattle, WA

    Brit Girl england happy fashion woman girl dance british animation gif illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    No Timelines Please feminism texture scissors self care self love life woman girl timeline people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    Good Morning furniture dog woman tea texture home apartment breeze animation gif people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Derric Wise

    Derric Wise

    Seattle

    The Trap! graphic design entitlement freelance comic life lessons lessons bear trap halftone trap illustration
    Darkwolf conan the barbarian barbarian darkwolf animation fantasy vintage fire and ice
    Freelance Ain't Free branding design work life drawing illustration design work freelance
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alexander Mostov

    Alexander Mostov

    Seattle

    Nakashima Mini Comic - Detail 1 graphic novel comic woods furniture ui logo design people character texture art editorial drawing illustration
    George Nakashima layout design wood editorial bio people character art drawing graphic novel mini-comic comic illustration
    Thanks Mom cute kidlit art kidlit childrens book picture book swimming animals character art editorial drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Logan Faerber

    Logan Faerber

    Seattle, WA

    Hiring At Method ui product design digital art branding illustration design
    Lady Cloud final fantasy videogame design digital art photoshop drawing art character design illustration
    Becky Lynch painting digital art design art character design digital photoshop drawing illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

