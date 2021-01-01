Hire freelance creative directors in Seattle, WA

  • Derric Wise

    Derric Wise

    Seattle

    The Trap! graphic design entitlement freelance comic life lessons lessons bear trap halftone trap illustration
    Darkwolf conan the barbarian barbarian darkwolf animation fantasy vintage fire and ice
    Freelance Ain't Free branding design work life drawing illustration design work freelance
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Logan Faerber

    Logan Faerber

    Seattle, WA

    Hiring At Method ui product design digital art branding illustration design
    Lady Cloud final fantasy videogame design digital art photoshop drawing art character design illustration
    Becky Lynch painting digital art design art character design digital photoshop drawing illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sasha Barr

    Sasha Barr

    Seattle, WA

    One Sky Above Us northwest mural
    Griffin Gass Pro Debut skateboarding skateboard girl skateboards
    Emerica Reserve Summer 2020 skateboarding shoes emerica
    • Leadership
  • JJ Lee

    JJ Lee

    Seattle

    Acolar Logo graphic design design colorful color acolar brand identity branding logo on fire leaves tree
    New Swiftly Logo purple clean branding brand scroll s logo swiftly
    MWUX 2018 Branding design clean ux chicago midwest branding logo conference mwux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Drew Rios

    Drew Rios

    Seattle, WA

    Abdication poster cyberpunk anime girls frontline arknights vtuber logo purple evangelion mecha metal emblem crest
    The Ninth maximal fonts typography branding poster cyber marks orange madness crazy badge logo type
    GeForce RTX 3090 Promo Site nvidia pc gaming pc 3090 experimental graphic bold green neon branding type web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jack Bloom

    Jack Bloom

    Seattle, WA

    Rose Knights type typedesign gauntlet illustration design ornaments typography medieval rose knights
    Medieval Fantasy Type graphic design art specimen serif medieval birds swords magic spectra typography
    Type Test design oldschoolcool ps1 war anime fft finalfantasytactics lockup type typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Laurel Fisher

    Laurel Fisher

    Seattle, WA

    Seattle Arboretum Pt. 3 botanical art japanese garden botanical illustration animal illustration birds crows seattle arboretum poster series block print illustration block print ladies who illustrate lady maker procreate illustration ipadart illustration digital illustration seattle maker seattle illustrator seattle artist moral laurel
    Seattle Arboretum Pt. 2 crow art botanical art botanical illustration animal illustration birds crows seattle crows seattle arboretum seattle block print ladies who illustrate lady maker procreate illustration ipadart digital illustration illustration seattle maker seattle illustrator seattle artist moral laurel
    Seattle Arboretum Pt. 1 botanical animal illustration crows seattle crows seattle seattle arboretum block printing block print illustrate your world ladies who illustrate lady maker procreate illustration ipadart illustration digital illustrator illustration seattle maker seattle illustrator seattle artist morallaurel
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Eugene Machiavelli

    Eugene Machiavelli

    Redmond, WA

    Money Transferring App Concept bank app investment stocks banking user interface mobile design finance app banking app fintech finance financial app
    Cosplay Platform Website motion graphics ui design animation interaction website transition cosplay platform transition illustration web design website animation
    Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform motion graphic design shakuro visual identity identity brand logo design animated illustration motion graphics logo branding design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alex S. Mostov

    Alex S. Mostov

    Seattle

    Domain Successful header email crab ocean water ui logo design app tech flat texture vector icon illustration
    Domain Failed Email Header ocean animal crab texture flat app tech vector icon illustration graphic design branding ui
    World Class Support laptop computer tech support ux customer support ui logo design app tech flat texture vector icon illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jason Schuller

    Jason Schuller

    Seattle

    Just a logo logo design logo design
    DSKO.app tour marketing uiux website profile card social web app dsko
    Buying Time for Leeflets payment form payment profile landing page single css html
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Phil Scroggs

    Phil Scroggs

    Seattle, WA

    King County Map illustration map digital vector editorial phillustrations illustration
    Happy Hanukkah after effects motiongraphics handlettering phillustrations vector illustration hanukkah
    Knitted 2020 GIF vector digital editorial phillustrations motiongraphics funny illustration gif animation new year 2020 gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

