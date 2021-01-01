Hire freelance product designers in Oakland, CA
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 1,319 freelance product designers in Oakland, CA available for hire
-
Slava Kornilov
San Francisco
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
UI8
San Francisco, CA
- Animation
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
San Francisco, California
- Animation
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Andrew Baygulov
San Francisco, CA
- Animation
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Gabe Becker
San Francisco, CA
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Ramotion
San Francisco, CA
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Nick Herasimenka
San Francisco
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Pontus Wellgraf
San Francisco, CA
- Animation
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Robin Noguier
San Francisco
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
STRV
San Francisco, CANo specialties listed
-
Geex Arts
San FranciscoNo specialties listed
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.