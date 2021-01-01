Hire freelance creative directors in Oakland, CA

  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    San Francisco, California

    Natural app launch scene 3d illustration silver minimal minimalism minimalistic simple simplicity identity branding babble interior curve wave still motion graphics graphic design white clean natural
    Loading visual logo branding design c4d 3d motion illustration animation shape round sphere light dark minimal dots particles sterring wheel loading
    Natural app introduction simple white mockup iphone ios illustration animation graphic design branding design c4d ux ui black dark gravity 3d icons introduction onboarding
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andrew Baygulov

    Andrew Baygulov

    San Francisco, CA

    Maurice editorial photography animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    Revølve Case Studies logo branding casestudy webpage webdesign website web
    Mjøsa splashpage animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Audrey Elise

    Audrey Elise

    San Francisco, California

    Base Icons illustration minimal playful brand design branding colorful geometric icons icon
    Base Posters house co-living posters modern geometric brand design branding
    Kind(le) wordmark branding logotype wordmark minimal simple modern logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alejandro Vizio

    Alejandro Vizio

    San Francisco, Califorina

    Banyan - Design System! component react icons icon guide typography color scheme grid ui design style guides color style guide design system design ux ui flat
    API Teaser carbon navigation recoleta black terminal api typography vector design landing ux ui flat
    Pachama's Impact page! icons vector typography design landing branding illustration ux ui flat
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jon Howell

    Jon Howell

    San Francisco, CA

    Snacks Newsletter Refresh email feather green news financial fintech update typography refresh newsletter robinhood snacks
    Pack Out ⛺🚐 print branding texture textured rugged rough tshirt van life van camp camping rustic layout shirt badge type typography
    The Brand Experience Masterclass freelance studio freelance design studio typography identity vibrant colorful rainbow animation gradient learn training course masterclass branding product design product brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Jip

    Jip

    San Francisco

    Reserve a foodtruck branding illustration design web foodtruck food colorful dark mode dark red pink 3d animation animation 3d website design website
    Collective - Business-of-One, Business for All corporate llc company money finance savings accounting self-employed web marketing design website collective light bookkeeping tax business red freelancer freelance
    Select your assistant vector design mobile animation ios app product ux ui illustration green clean iphone smart assistant 3d animation 3d art 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Matt Chalwell

    Matt Chalwell

    San Francisco

    Mini scenes isometric 401k vector guideline design illustration
    Retaining employees with benefits business man icons benefits illustration
    Investment fees 401k investing financial finance vector portfolio money woman illustration fees
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Morgan Allan Knutson

    Morgan Allan Knutson

    Bay Area

    New Productboard Logo rebrand logotype logomark logo
    Zero cash mastercard product ui money finance banking bank card credit card zero
    Zero Cash Back credit card confetti design icons interface ui cash app zero
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Mathieu Boulet

    Mathieu Boulet

    San Francisco, California

    Design Reel 2019 visual designer art director experience webgl mobile webdesign interactive ui
    Maif Social Club minimal insurance material colorful interactive webdesign flat uikit ux ui
    Toyota - Art direction technology ios interactive interaction design configurator branding toyota automotive automobile car flat design mobile app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sal

    Sal

    San Francisco, CA

    Bowcaster Mega Icon Pack v2.0 freebie website design ui kit ui8 layer icon set icons icon pack iconography iconjar download icon design design icon design system dashboad creative market clean app design app
    Bowcaster Mega Icon Pack ui design wireframe ux design ui8 iconjar iconography icon design icon set icon system icon crm crm portal dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard creative market clean app design app
    Animation and Motion Icons ui kit wireframe kit website design ui8 ui ux layer iconjar icon design download icon pack icon design iconography icon set icons design system dashboad creative market clean app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

