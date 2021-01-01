Hire freelance product designers in Novi Sad

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 655 freelance product designers in Novi Sad available for hire

  • Dejan Baric

    Dejan Baric

    Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe

    Bloom - Blog Redesign blog websiteblog website uidesigner web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    WeSwim - Summer Mobile mobileappdesign mobileapp mobileuiux mobiledesigner mobile web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Danilo Tanic

    Danilo Tanic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Product Blog state product post minimal patterns illustration landing page web clean ux ui hover blog
    Community Paywall app mobile add post illustrations icons plan subscription upgrade paywall ux ui clean community
    Website Update 2021 animation personal memoji lottie doodles clean white product visual ui email iconography brand crisp designer
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Krugli

    Alex Krugli

    Serbia, Novi Sad

    Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
    Music Room stuff musician rockstar nostalgic geek shop guitar instruments puzzle game design illustration flat design pop culture elvis rock room music
    Istanbul Travel Icons illustration logo travel iconset symbols blue mosque hagia sophia flat design tourist landmarks icons turkish turkey istanbul
    • Illustration
  • Maja Bjeletic

    Maja Bjeletic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Beauty Landing Page beauty website cosmetics landing page beauty hero hero page beauty landing beauty cosmetics typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
    Fashion Website - 404 page graphic design 404 page 404 urban fashion website fashion typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
    Coffee Time templates card coffee landing coffee logo illustration design typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aleksandar Nikcevic

    Aleksandar Nikcevic

    Novi Sad , Serbia

    Learnexus - Talents Responsive responsive mobile filter search talent elearning ui web design landing developer facilitator social interface freelancers figma job
    Learnexus - Talents job figma freelancers ux interface social facilitator developer landing design web elearning talent search
    Learnexus.com - Fixed price details 2.0 price elearning details dashboard project design web ux ui interface fixed price freelancer employer job search
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Srdjan Vidakovic

    Srdjan Vidakovic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    BeerCuz / Figures design characted brewery craft beer chess ilustration
    Animals with hats fox cow cat dog lion hat vintage animals collection illustration logo
    Junak stamp handdrawn old man illustration art lines vintage engraving drawing portrait illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Miodrag Karalejić

    Miodrag Karalejić

    Novi Sad

    CROWDLITOKEN - Portfolio balance my portfolio dashboard invest real estate investing real estate finance crypto portfolio cryptocurrency crypto investment invest crypto crypto wallet token portfolio crypto
    CROWDLITOKEN - Explore Properties real estate invest real estate investing cryptocurrency token invest crypto clean ui crypto real estate crypto invest real estate explore properties explore list map view map properties
    CROWDLITOKEN - Dashboard account account balance balance activities monthly earning my properties my account my portfolio investment app crypto exchange crypto trading real estate invest real estate app real estate investor investments finance crypto
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Luka Cvetinovic 👻

    Luka Cvetinovic 👻

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Scheduler — Dark UI schedule ui ux widget calendar planner dark gaming minimalistic flat
    Car Fuel Status — Smart Watch Animation Exploration dashboard animation smartwatch minimalism automotive fuel gasoline diesel range car elegant ui
    Futuristic Airplane Control Wheel cluster modern ui airplane control steering wheel illustration dark gaming display futuristic fighter jet
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Damjan

    Damjan

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    1. FC Union Berlin | Logo Redesign the iron ones berlin fußball deutschland germany bundesliga logo football soccer futbol soccer logo football logo football crest logo redesign 1.fc union berlin
    Stellar Vortex Logo logo design for sale abstract logo idea exploration logo design concept logo designer professional vortex logo star logo
    Crypto 'S' Logo logo lettermark crypto logo abstract logo exploration logo design idea logo design concept logo designer professional
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Igor Radivojevic

    Igor Radivojevic

    Novi Sad

    Whale stickers package symbol nature sea iphone android app icon logo illustrator photoshop crypto flat shark whale vibrant icon sticker design sticker
    Photo editing app icon based on masking. logo design ui illustrator photoshop mask photo photo editing vibrant illustration iphone icon ios icon flat ios icon iphone
    App Screenshots + App Icon design. badge free phone game 3d icon playgoogle illustrator photoshop creative design vibrant recorder call free call marketing material app design screenshots iphone icon ios icon app icon
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dalibor Momcilovic

    Dalibor Momcilovic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Sourkrauts calligraphy design dalibass logo typography logotype lettering custom hand-drawn
    Silver Fir Cones and Citrus illustration drawing leaves etching engraving cones citrus custom hand-drawn
    Halsey Design design dalibass logo typography logotype lettering custom hand-drawn
    • Brand / Graphic Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.