Hire freelance illustrators in Novi Sad

Viewing 11 out of 655 freelance illustrators in Novi Sad available for hire

  • Alex Krugli

    Alex Krugli

    Serbia, Novi Sad

    Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
    Music Room stuff musician rockstar nostalgic geek shop guitar instruments puzzle game design illustration flat design pop culture elvis rock room music
    Istanbul Travel Icons illustration logo travel iconset symbols blue mosque hagia sophia flat design tourist landmarks icons turkish turkey istanbul
    • Illustration
  • Srdjan Vidakovic

    Srdjan Vidakovic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    BeerCuz / Figures design characted brewery craft beer chess ilustration
    Animals with hats fox cow cat dog lion hat vintage animals collection illustration logo
    Junak stamp handdrawn old man illustration art lines vintage engraving drawing portrait illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dalibor Momcilovic

    Dalibor Momcilovic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Sourkrauts calligraphy design dalibass logo typography logotype lettering custom hand-drawn
    Silver Fir Cones and Citrus illustration drawing leaves etching engraving cones citrus custom hand-drawn
    Halsey Design design dalibass logo typography logotype lettering custom hand-drawn
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nebojsa Matkovic

    Nebojsa Matkovic

    Novi Sad

    Ortus - Changes groovy retro stoner shrooms moon sun apparel space cosmos mind changes consciousness abstract tshirt illustration ortus
    LPM Burgers graphic design fries food hunger lettering logo branding packaging mascot oldschool grunge cartoon vintage fastfood restaurant burgers burger
    LPM Burgers france illustration fastfood restaurant vintage logo retro character mascot burgers burger
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • rastovicfilip

    rastovicfilip

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Industrial Robotic Arm 3d artist sci fi illustration cyberpunk sci fi mecha mech robot arm robotics robot hard surface composition product design modeling illustration 3d modeling 3d illustration 3d art graphic design 3d
    Johnsons & Johnsons Abstract Composition Design Illustration graphic design 3d art 3d illustration illustration 3d artist graphic designer graphicdesign abstractcomposition abstract composition set set design 3dcomposition abstract composition stylized styleframe product 3d modeling modeling
    Raspberry Pi Sci Fi Enclosure ( Case ) Design 3d illustration sci fi design sci fi hard surface 3d rendering case design casing enclosure raspberry pi design concept design concept modeling 3d modeling 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dejan Baric

    Dejan Baric

    Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe

    Bloom - Blog Redesign blog websiteblog website uidesigner web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    WeSwim - Summer Mobile mobileappdesign mobileapp mobileuiux mobiledesigner mobile web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Danilo Tanic

    Danilo Tanic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Product Blog state product post minimal patterns illustration landing page web clean ux ui hover blog
    Community Paywall app mobile add post illustrations icons plan subscription upgrade paywall ux ui clean community
    Website Update 2021 animation personal memoji lottie doodles clean white product visual ui email iconography brand crisp designer
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Damjan

    Damjan

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    1. FC Union Berlin | Logo Redesign the iron ones berlin fußball deutschland germany bundesliga logo football soccer futbol soccer logo football logo football crest logo redesign 1.fc union berlin
    Stellar Vortex Logo logo design for sale abstract logo idea exploration logo design concept logo designer professional vortex logo star logo
    Crypto 'S' Logo logo lettermark crypto logo abstract logo exploration logo design idea logo design concept logo designer professional
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Maja Bjeletic

    Maja Bjeletic

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Beauty Landing Page beauty website cosmetics landing page beauty hero hero page beauty landing beauty cosmetics typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
    Fashion Website - 404 page graphic design 404 page 404 urban fashion website fashion typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
    Coffee Time templates card coffee landing coffee logo illustration design typo branding landing page homepage web design typography layout
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • GOOSEBUMPS

    GOOSEBUMPS

    Novi Sad, Serbia

    Copperhead's Vodka labeldesign etching packaging label logo design luxury organic hand-drawn rustic sophisticated illustration vintage
    Jackscrew Vodka label packaging design luxury organic hand-drawn rustic sophisticated illustration vintage
    Cannabis Infused Gin label packaging logo design luxury organic rustic hand-drawn sophisticated illustration vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Petar Acanski

    Petar Acanski

    Novi Sad

    Dashboard Exploration 08 colorful chart widgets interface dashboard
    Dashboard exploration 07 web app desktop app progress to do task calendar navigation interface ui dashboad
    Dashboard 06 exploration ux ui filter projects todo list todo app todo navigation workload
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

