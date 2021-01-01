Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Surakarta

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,402 freelance motion graphics designers in Surakarta available for hire

  • Happy Tri Milliarta

    Happy Tri Milliarta

    Solo, Indonesia

    Askall Landing Page Animation 💬 scroll effect paralax ui design ui webapp simple animation prototype web animation web design web website askall landing page animations animation
    Askall Landing Page Exploration 💬 hero section section components component hero header card startup simple web darkmode answer ask askall ui web ui wordpress webflow web website landing page
    Askall Mobile App Exploration 💬 darkmode ux ui clean ios ask cards card ux design mobile ui startup askall question social media social app community mobile mobile app app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    MyCactus - Landing Page Exploration covid 19 office minimalism cactus workspace plant hobby online shop ecommerce web design website design uiux ui design branding design after effects landing page animation ui
    Mipik - Online Shop Landing Page clothes trending fashion women ecommerce shopping shop online shop website web design uiux design landing page uidesign motion graphics graphic design animation ui
    Permanukan - Pets Landing Page Eksploration interaction graphic design animal conservation animals bird pets uiux website web design ui design branding header after effects landing page animation ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • © Zaini Achmad 🦁

    © Zaini Achmad 🦁

    Solo, Indonesia

    Messages Conversation - Explorations Page ux clean web version apps dashboard web platform mail mailbox meeting message message app send notification label detail chat inbox conversation messages chat
    Calendar- Upcoming Events Exploration design clean apps date documentation planner timeline web ux ui product dashboard saas managemenet tracking meeting schedule event upcoming event calendar
    Help Center - Existing Tickets Exploration vektora uiux asking user response comment section getting started layout help center issues customer help customer portal tracking request web ux design ui clean support exciting tickets help center
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Danar Septiawan

    Danar Septiawan

    Surakarta, Indonesia

    Wallet App Exploration 🤑💰 character illustration wallet app wallet app product design mobile design mobile ux design ux ui design ui
    Peoplee - Character Animation🔥 product design walking character design character animation character animation illustration
    Rocket Parcel Landing Page Interaction 🚀🔥 interaction ux ui character web design illustration animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Firman Jabbar 🐲

    Firman Jabbar 🐲

    Surakarta - Indonesia

    💰 Cooinks - Insurance Management Dashboard clean dashboard minimal ui clean ui credit card dashboard credit card management line chart insurance dashboard finance dashboard dashboard ux design ui design ux ui
    💰 Cooinks - Insurance Management Dashboard health dashboard health insurance dashboard insurance cleanui webapps dashboard uxdesign uidesign uiux ux ui
    Insurance Service Landing Page clean website minimalist website blue uxdesign uiux minimal insurance website design landing page uiuxdesign clean ui uidesign ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Yogyakarta

    NFT Landing Page Website cryptocurrency crypto art bitcoin coins doge bold noise landing page gradient nft art nft crypto ethereum token
    Plainthing Rebranding brand design presentation clean logo grid minimalist brand book mockup creative design ui gradient screen flat brand identity icon logo branding rebranding
    Biggo Animated Illustrations gradient landing page flat illustrations illustrations teamwork motion graphics animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖

    Anamwp 🏃🏿‍♂️ 🦖

    Surakarta, Indonesia

    TahuBoard-Product Asset Dashboard earning banner chart black design web design minimalist layout illustration dashboar design product black dashboard ux ui
    AWS Service Landing Page pricing banner design web minimalist clean interface ui ux user interface landing page
    POCO - Website Podcasting Product ux ui user interface ui8 podcasting podcast website template website kit ui kit web product wen design responsive website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Work & Office Lottie Animations startup computer office json lottie after effects motion graphics motion aniamted illustration animation team work design branding website uiux header hero illustration landing page illustration
    Coina - Cryptocurrency Market Landing 3D Exploration blockchain bitcoin coins investment money banking bank mining cryptocurrency 3d illustration cinema4d blender branding design header hero illustration ui landing page illustration 3d
    Cheapo - Digital Banking 3D Exploration isometric illustration homepage 3d header hero illustration website landing page landing gateway payment digital bank bank
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dhefry Andirezha

    Dhefry Andirezha

    Yogyakarta , Indonesia

    Header Exploration for Queen Yoga Website dark homepage ui header gradient landing page web design workout health yoga apps yoga web design yoga app uidesign meditation website design yoga class yoga website yoga trainers yoga classes
    Header Exploration - Peacelah Mental Health Website ✌️ illustration healthy ui design doctor health gradient graphic design oneweekwonders dark clean ux ui mental health mental medical landing page header web design website design homepage
    Header Exploration - Simantap Online Payment ✨ oneweekwomders save money app landing page card web design fintech money finance creditcard bank onlinepayment payment branding logo header website ui gradient homepage
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Paperpillar

    Paperpillar

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Medicine Reminder App interface application mobile uiux clean simple health medical reminder medicine 3d app icon typography ux ui illustration design
    Newspaper App Exploration flat design illustration flat design exploration colour
    No specialties listed

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.