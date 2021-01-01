Hire freelance creative directors in Surakarta

Viewing 11 out of 1,402 freelance creative directors in Surakarta available for hire

  • Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack free 3d blender community figma kit pack illustrations design icons illustration
    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    My Work Landing Page personal branding ux agency agency website studio service app digital marketing creativedesign uiux branding design website landing page ui
    Application of Time Discipline list meeting task management calender ios productivity app to do list ux mobile time shedule design clean app ui
    Architecture Landing Page interior property art engineers home page ux architectural architecture branding design web design clean website landing page homepage app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kemonn 🔥

    Kemonn 🔥

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Messenger Dashboard dashboard status contact video call call channels group team card member profile app dark tools messenger message chat product ux ui
    Brenslá - Outstanding digital design from around the world event news stories portfolio cases media work art collective creative studio agency digital landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alzea Arafat

    Alzea Arafat

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Opaper Illustration✨ - #3DIllustration 3d character colorful bold web design website app design web landing page character design branding app ux ui cinnema4d c4d blender 3d illustration 3d illustration 3d design
    Unicard Landing - #VisualExploration desktop bold hero header fun vibrant colorful homepage uiux website design web design website 3d illustration 3d design 3d flat web illustration landing page ux ui
    Morning Vibes ⛅ - #3DExploration 3d design web design app design app web minimal room playful colorful vibrant landing page cinema4d c4d blender ux ui illustration 3d art 3d illustration 3d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Afif Bimantara

    Afif Bimantara

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Holeswing - Golf Courses List and Detail ios mobile app mobile ui uxdesign uidesign country club places nearby round scoring golf golf club mobilegolf sportsapp golfrange golfcourse golfapp mobile clean app
    Smartdeck - Dashboard, Lesson List, Lesson Detail school app lesson smartphone platform teacher student study covid19 lessons dashboard mobileappdesign elearning ecourse uikits uiux mobilelearning onlinecourse ui8 uikit app
    World City Website Landing Page catalunya barcelona museumwebsite landingpage websiteux websiteui citywebsite uitrend userinterface webdesign userexperience uxdesign uiux designprocess uxprocess dailydesign dailyui uidesign agensip
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Makruf Al Hafiz

    Makruf Al Hafiz

    yogyakarta,indonesia

    Peral exchange concept exploration neon bitcoin grid graphic design green icon branding logo trading
    Demon ramen demon fb japan branding ramen red graphic design visual identity logo
    Ambrosia graphic design logo branding
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • porwaji santoso 

    porwaji santoso 

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Influencer App gif vector designs icon dashboard app ux ui illustration design
    Cryptosen App payment app onboarding isometric design modeling cinema4d ios vector icon designs dashboard ux ui app illustration design
    CryptoSen 3D cinema 4d isometric modeling designs rendering header cinema4d 3d art 3d icon ui illustration design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Happy Tri Milliarta

    Happy Tri Milliarta

    Solo, Indonesia

    Askall Landing Page Animation 💬 scroll effect paralax ui design ui webapp simple animation prototype web animation web design web website askall landing page animations animation
    Askall Landing Page Exploration 💬 hero section section components component hero header card startup simple web darkmode answer ask askall ui web ui wordpress webflow web website landing page
    Askall Mobile App Exploration 💬 darkmode ux ui clean ios ask cards card ux design mobile ui startup askall question social media social app community mobile mobile app app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • © Zaini Achmad 🦁

    © Zaini Achmad 🦁

    Solo, Indonesia

    Messages Conversation - Explorations Page ux clean web version apps dashboard web platform mail mailbox meeting message message app send notification label detail chat inbox conversation messages chat
    Calendar- Upcoming Events Exploration design clean apps date documentation planner timeline web ux ui product dashboard saas managemenet tracking meeting schedule event upcoming event calendar
    Help Center - Existing Tickets Exploration vektora uiux asking user response comment section getting started layout help center issues customer help customer portal tracking request web ux design ui clean support exciting tickets help center
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordan Alfarishy

    Jordan Alfarishy

    Purwodadi, Indonesia

    Trends Tracker Mobile App tracking chart tracker homepage ui design ios mobile mobile app design interface icons ux ui trend app line chart graph stats listing chart tracker app tracker
    Online Course Landing Page landing branding page userinterface interface home page landing page homepage webdesign learning clean course ecourse icon website minimal web design ux ui
    UI Elements Project management mobile website webapp elements whitespace card desktop form system component design management project ux uiux ui clean dashboard web app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Firman Jabbar 🐲

    Firman Jabbar 🐲

    Surakarta - Indonesia

    💰 Cooinks - Insurance Management Dashboard clean dashboard minimal ui clean ui credit card dashboard credit card management line chart insurance dashboard finance dashboard dashboard ux design ui design ux ui
    💰 Cooinks - Insurance Management Dashboard health dashboard health insurance dashboard insurance cleanui webapps dashboard uxdesign uidesign uiux ux ui
    Insurance Service Landing Page clean website minimalist website blue uxdesign uiux minimal insurance website design landing page uiuxdesign clean ui uidesign ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

