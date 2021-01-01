Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Pittsburgh, PA

Viewing 11 out of 128 freelance motion graphics designers in Pittsburgh, PA available for hire

  • Zihad Islam

    Zihad Islam

    planet Mars

    Coinbit _ Login lit coin bitcoin cryptocurrency sell buy login website web clean ux design ui zihad
    Coinbit _ Landing sell buy web clean ux design ui zihad
    Shipbox _ Landing page country parcel truck ship plane shipment homepage landing web clean ux design ui zihad
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Colin Miller

    Colin Miller

    Pittsburgh, PA

    New Collar pittsburgh illustrative logo lockup branding maker
    Slagheap
    One Water Street
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Saidur Rahman

    Saidur Rahman

    Planet Mars

    Aollo ll Landing Page design ux ui trendy user experience dotpixel-agency wordpress shopify shop product illustrations video online design motion card minimal user interface clean checkout casestudy
    Nodea - Landing Page design page design dashboard product web design feathers webapp ux website builder services design web dotpixel-agency creative agency features art digital agency creative card website
    Retol II Landing Page design landing clean application design ux green ios web app product design minimal creative agency 2020 digital webdesign visual agency landing page trendy marekting dotpixsel
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Farzan Faruk 👑

    Farzan Faruk 👑

    Planet Mars 🌍

    National Geographic - Learning platform kids education kids learning online class kids classroom school courses website design education learning national geographic illustration design ux mockup web design homepage landing page website
    15 Free Project thumbnails (Figma freebie) thumbnail free organization management visual design ui design figma product design project thumbnails free design file figma freebie freebie project thumbnail card design ux mockup animation
    Cappadocia - Travel Website concept trip planner travel guide baloon ride hot air baloon turkey cappadocia travel agency travel agent tourism tours travellers travel illustration ux design mockup web design homepage landing page website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hesam Mousavi

    Hesam Mousavi

    Mars

    Real State Web 🏠 uiux light components dashboard profile rental renting hotel graphs map charts webdesign minimal clean uxui ux website design real state
    Weight loss app 🔥 ux ui clean product analytics exercise fitness sport weight profile graph chart minimal gym weightloss workout home workout running weight loss
    Playo🎵 Web Music player desktop dark theme minimal song artist dark website web design web music app spotify ux ui clean music music player app web music dark web dark ui music player apple music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Erin Pridemore

    Erin Pridemore

    Pittsburgh, PA

    The Maven neon glow hair armor clothes cloth game design floating boss character character design 3d c4d fan art game art game mmorpg mmo path of exile poe
    Path of Exile Maven Apothecary boss celestial blender magic health drink bottle potion elixir maven mmorpg game design concept art game art poe path of exile octane cinema 4d 3d c4d
    Path of Exile Maven Elixir Close-up sss subsurface scattering space moon celestial maven bottle drink vial elixir potion concept art game design game art poe path of exile octane 3d cinema 4d c4d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jeremy Brown

    Jeremy Brown

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

    Dishsoap: Flip, Squeeze, Drip drip laundromat dish soap soap illustration animation vector motion graphics
    Sam Walk Cycle motion graphics vector illustration animation
    Wallace.dog Vector Head dog かわいい illustration motiongraphics gameart kawaii cute aftereffects vectorart corgi animation vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Galif

    Galif

    Mars

    Finance app hero exploration landing page wallet money finance app layout design concept web design website web ui hero
    Digital Agency Landing Page hero digital agency agency mobile responsive portfolio landing design concept web design website web ui
    Workspace Landing Page Exploration architect studio interior design agency workspace architecture clean minimal grid landing page concept web design website web ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Berdis

    Alex Berdis

    Pittsburgh

    Ghosty got it! after effects illustration forest bike ghost animation procreate
    Spell texture lightning smoke skull pumpkin adobe after effects after effects halloween animation
    NO HELPING vegas neon hell after effects animation typography type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dividedsign

    Dividedsign

    Mars

    Streaming Platform - Light & Dark motion web website gamer game platform twitch youtube stream dark theme theme light version dark version light dark minimal clean app ux ui
    Gamor Streaming Platform 🎮 | Hero Header platform website header landing page landing hero web mockup fortnite dark live stream app ui application minimal clean app ux ui
    Gamor streaming platform 🎮 platform video shop designer gaming youtube twitch live stream game applicaiton app design application design app ui clean minimal ux app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Krystal Keller

    Krystal Keller

    Pittsburgh, PA

    Savory Bites Cat Food Packaging moxie nutrish rachael ray kibble pet food packaging pet cat cat food food photography
    Milk-Bone National Dog Month Mark campaign dog treat red paw calendar month dog milkbone branding
    Meow Mix HouseKäat Album Art pet food music edm meow feline layers cover album cat meow mix
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

